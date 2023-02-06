Area swimmers competed at their respective NCHSAA east regional swim meet in Cary this past weekend.
Here are the state meet-qualifying finishes according to the NCHSAA website:
Perquimans earned the most state championship spots of any of the six NCHSAA schools in the Daily Advance’s coverage area.
At the 1A/2A meet on Saturday, Perquimans girls placed seventh of 27 teams.
The combination of Catherine Howell, Alayna Damron, Joliegh Connor and Hailey Bass earned fifth place in both the girls’ 200 medley relay (2:12.80) and 400 freestyle relay (4:24.31).
Connor and Howell both qualified for two individual state championship races.
Connor finished third in the 100 breaststroke at 1:14.89 followed by Howell in fourth at 1:15.27.
Connor also had a third-place finish in the 200 IM with a time of 2:27.28 as Howell placed fifth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:48.60.
Camden’s Kyler Roasa finished ninth in the boys’ 200 freestyle at 2:01.55, while Liza Gillam was sixth in the girls’ 50 freestyle with a time of 27.09 seconds.
At the 3A level on Friday, Currituck’s 200 medley relay team of Camden Lenz, Nolan Waugh, Logan Kennemore and William Brumsey placed sixth in the boys’ event with a time of 1:56.91.
Kennemore later finished fourth overall in the boys’ 500 freestyle with a time of 5:23.24.
The 1A/2A state meet is scheduled for the Triangle Aquatic Center on Thursday, while 3A takes place Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northeastern 64, Manteo 43: The Lady Eagles (19-1, 12-0 NCC) handled Manteo (12-5, 8-4 NCC) at home Friday.
They have officially secured the regular season conference title.
Perquimans 61, Tarboro 47: The Lady Pirates (17-2, 10-0 FRC) defeated the Lady Vikings (10-8, 6-5 FRC) on the road Friday.
Krista Linton led Perquimans with 17 points, while Jaslyn Holley had 13 points and Crishya Sellers had eight points to go along with 15 rebounds.
John A. Holmes 40, First Flight 25: The Lady Aces (11-10, 5-7 NCC) secured the home win over the Lady Nighthawks (11-7, 5-7 NCC) Friday.
Edenton held a 23-17 halftime lead before pulling further away in the second half.
Hertford County 41, Camden 35: The Lady Bruins (6-13, 2-10 NCC) lost at home to the Lady Bears (15-5, 9-3 NCC) Friday.
Camden held a 19-13 lead at halftime and led 30-26 after three before Hertford County staved off the upset with a 15-5 fourth quarter.
Victory Christian 38, Suffolk Christian (Va.) 7: The Lady Eagles (16-2, 3-0 MACAA) won easily on the road over the Lady Knights (2-12, 0-4 MACAA) Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Camden 51, Hertford County 50: Down 31-14 at halftime, the Bruins (12-8, 6-6 NCC) pulled off a second half comeback to beat the first-place Bears (16-4, 10-2 NCC) at home Friday.
Camden outscored Hertford County 22-10 in the third quarter to get within 41-36 and then won the fourth quarter 15-9 to edge the Bears.
Jordan Cooper scored 10 points for the Bruins as J’ron Pendleton and Romeo Paxton scored nine points. Brayson Harrell and Matt Bonilla added eight points each.
Perquimans 79, Tarboro 64: The Pirates (5-15, 5-7 FRC) won their third straight conference game with the road win over the Vikings (3-16, 3-9 FRC) Friday.
Nyquan Riddick scored 20 points for Perquimans as Kirk Brown Jr. had 16, Xavier Spellman had 14 and Shavoris Lewis Jr. had 11.
Manteo 60, Northeastern 55: The Eagles (11-8, 8-4 NCC) dropped their home contest to Manteo (14-5, 8-4 NCC) Friday. Tyell Saunders led Northeastern with 13 points.
First Flight 85, John A. Holmes 79: The Aces (9-13, 3-9 NCC) lost at home to the Nighthawks (13-8, 9-3 NCC) at home Friday.
Suffolk Christian (Va.) 50, Victory Christian 45: The Eagles (6-14, 1-5 MACAA) lost on the road to the Knights (6-12, 1-6 MACAA) Friday.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Mid-Atlantic Christian 87, Blue Lights College 81: The Mustangs (10-8) won at home Saturday.
Talik Totten had 23 points for MACU in the win.
Virginia Union 87, Elizabeth City State 71: The Vikings (10-13, 4-8 CIAA) lost on the road to the Panthers (19-5, 9-3 CIAA) on Saturday. Tre Richardson led all players with 26 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the 3-point line.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Elizabeth City State 81, Virginia Union 71: The Lady Vikings (15-7, 9-5 CIAA) earned the road win over the Lady Panthers (12-12, 4-8 CIAA) on Saturday.
Dy’Jhanik Armfield and Akyia King led the way with 22 and 17 points, respectively.