Camden Tanis vs. Currituck

Camden’s Carlyn Tanis, seen here in a home game against Currituck in March, hit a home run in the Lady Bruins’ conference-clinching win Friday at John A. Holmes High School.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

SNOW HILL — Area tennis players competed in an eastern regional tournament over the weekend.

John A. Holmes' Trent Spear qualified for the state championships taking place on May 20 thanks to a run of wins in in the 2A east regional.