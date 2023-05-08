SNOW HILL — Area tennis players competed in an eastern regional tournament over the weekend.
John A. Holmes' Trent Spear qualified for the state championships taking place on May 20 thanks to a run of wins in in the 2A east regional.
He defeated Goldsboro's Ricky Roark 6-0, 6-0 and Princeton's Mateo Olmo-Ramirez 6-2, 6-2 before losing to No. 1 William Drake 6-0, 6-0. Spear would eventually finish in third place to qualify for states with a consolation 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (11-9) win over North Johnston's Ben Cuddington.
Also competing in singles at the regional was John A. Holmes' Aiden Nixon, who won his first match over Goldsboro's Matthew Cowan 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 before losing to Manteo's Cole Walker 6-0, 6-0.
John A. Holmes' Cole Dougherty an Jacob Emminizer won a doubles match before falling, Ayden Furlough and Ean Bateman lost their first doubles match and Northeastern's James Hornthal and Bennett Simpson also had qualified for regionals before losing their first match.
SOFTBALL
The Camden softball team secured the Northeastern Coastal Conference championship on Friday with a 14-6 win at John A. Holmes.
The game, which began on Wednesday but was suspended in the early stages due to a shooting incident near the field, started with a 3-2 Camden lead after one inning and the Lady Bruins’ lead eventually reached 11-2 by the middle of the fifth inning.
The Lady Bruins (18-4, 11-1 NCC) were led by Morgan Gallop and Carlyn Tanis, who both hit a home run and earned three RBIs. The Lady Aces (13-8, 9-3 NCC) had home runs hit by Chloe Chappell and Reagan Privott in their loss.
Camden now has won seven straight conference titles whether it be in the Coastal Ten Conference, the Albemarle Athletic Conference or the Northeastern Coastal Conference.
BASEBALL
Pasquotank 3, Northeastern 0: The Panthers (15-6, 11-3 NCC) blanked the Eagles (6-16, 3-11 NCC) at home Friday to close out the regular season.
The Panthers scored in both of the first two innings for a 2-0 lead and added one more in the fifth.
STATE PLAYOFFS
As of Sunday night, the NCHSAA state playoff brackets were expected to be released on Monday morning. With games set to begin on Tuesday, check online at dailyadvance.com/sports for full information on which area teams will be playing and where their first-round games will be.
COLLEGE
The Mid-Atlantic Christian baseball team competed in the New South Athletic Conference tournament over the weekend in Ettrick, Virginia.
The Mustangs (25-24) won their first game over Apprentice School (28-15) 2-1 on Friday.
Both runs for MACU came in the bottom of the third on the same play that had a fielder’s choice and throwing error.
Colin Langley pitched all seven innings for the Mustangs with the only run allowed coming in the fourth. He allowed just three hits, three walks and struck out seven.
On Saturday, however, MACU was unable to muster up offense in its next game with just one run and one hit.
The Mustangs lost 3-1 to Virginia State on a Riane Franklin groundout in the bottom of the fourth, after the Trojans (21-27) had already put up all three of their runs in the previous inning.
MACU head coach Mike Louis was named the NSAC coach of the year.