CAMDEN — The Camden baseball team defeated First Flight Friday night at home 3-0.
The shutout win for the Bruins (7-4, 3-2 Northeastern Coastal Conference) was the first conference loss of the season for the Nighthawks (7-3, 5-1 NCC).
It also ended a three-game winning streak for First Flight that included a 5-3 win against Camden in Kill Devil Hills three days earlier.
First Flight is now tied with Currituck and John A. Holmes for first place in the NCC.
The Bruins have a home-and-home week against Northeastern this week with a home game Tuesday and a Friday contest in Elizabeth City.
Currituck 9, Manteo 2: The Knights (8-3, 5-1 NCC) won at home Friday over Manteo (3-7, 0-6 NCC).
Currituck scored three times in the third for a 4-1 lead and five more times combined in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Northeastern 15, Hertford County 1: The Eagles (7-3, 3-3 NCC) won easily in Ahoskie over the Bears (1-11, 0-6 NCC) Friday.
Northeastern scored three times in each of the first, second and fifth innings with a six-run fourth.
Jordan Winslow went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a double as Cayden Dudley also knocked in three and Carter Stevenson also went 3-for-4.
Perquimans 14, Tarboro 0: The Pirates (13-0, 6-0 FRC) beat the Vikings (4-7, 1-4 FRC) Friday, April 1, with another mercy rule.
Pitcher Tanner Thach allowed no hits in the five-inning game, striking out 11 and walking three along the way.
Thach also went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five runs batted in.
Jett Winslow went 4-for-4 with two RBIs as Colby Brown, Jackson Russell and Jakob Meads also had two hits.
SOFTBALL
Camden 8, First Flight 1: The Lady Bruins (7-2, 4-0 NCC) remained unbeaten in conference play with a second straight win over the Lady Nighthawks (2-5, 1-3 NCC) Friday at home.
Camden next heads to Pasquotank Wednesday before a non-conference home game against Perquimans Thursday that was recently added to the schedule.
Currituck 16, Manteo 4: The Lady Knights (4-3, 4-1 NCC) used an eight-run third and six-run fourth to mercy rule Manteo (4-7, 1-5 NCC) Friday.
Addyson Romanczyk wnt 3-for-3 with three RBIs, three runs scored and two doubles, while Savannah Banks had three runs knocked in and a home run.
Romanczyk pitched all five innings allowing five hits, one earned run and striking out seven.
Currituck heads to John A. Holmes Tuesday.
John A. Holmes 14, Pasquotank 4: The Lady Aces (5-6, 4-0 NCC) swept their two-game set with the Lady Panthers (2-4, 0-3 NCC) Friday with a win in Edenton Friday.
Hannah Pippins went 4-for-4 with four RBIs thanks to a home run and two doubles. Ashlee Richardson added two hits and three runs batted in.
Mia Hoffer gave two earned runs on six hits in five innings to go along with 10 strikeouts.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northeastern 5, Albemarle School 0: The Lady Eagles (4-4) defeated the Lady Colts (0-6) Friday in the crosstown matchup at Albemarle School.
Northeastern was scheduled to travel to Edenton Monday and will travel to Hertford County Wednesday, while the Lady Colts are scheduled to host Pungo Christian Academy on Tuesday.
COLLEGE
The Mid-Atlantic Christian baseball team was swept in a three-game home series against Carolina University over the weekend.
On Friday night, the Mustangs (13-25) lost a high-scoring affair 24-12. MACU led 5-0 after the first inning, but Carolina (18-11) would go on to score four in the second and nine innings to go with five-run fourth, sixth and eighth innings.
The Mustangs lost 9-3 in game one of a doubleheader Saturday afternoon and narrowly lost 10-9 in game two despite a five-run fifth getting them back within 9-8 at the time.
MACU is scheduled to host Virginia State in a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m.