GATESVILLE — The Camden baseball team shut out Northeastern on the first day of the Albemarle Easter Tournament at Gates County High School Saturday 4-0.
Cody Ives pitched 5.2 no-hit innings for the Bruins (13-4) with one walk and seven strikeouts before Jaden Clark finished the game up with 1.1 shutout innings and two hits allowed.
Clark led the team with three hits, while Charlie Pippen, Wes Hyatt, Bradley Elias and Ives all earned RBIs.
Camden shut out the Eagles (8-7) in all three meetings this season and has won eight straight by way of shutout as the Bruins are scheduled to face Gates in a tournament semifinal Tuesday night. Northeastern faces Pasquotank Tuesday morning.
Perquimans 15, Hertford County 2: The Pirates (18-0) opened up their Albemarle Easter Tournament slate at Gates County High School Saturday with a dominant win over the Bears (1-16)
Tanner Thach homered twice in the game garnering five RBIs on three total hits. Macon Winslow and Jackson Russell also had three hits in the game to go along with one RBI.
Perquimans is scheduled to face Currituck at Gates Tuesday in a tournament semifinal game.
Gates 8, Pasquotank 3: The Panthers (7-7) dropped their opening tournament game at Gates (10-4) Saturday after a 2-0 advantage early.
The Red Barons scored five times in the third to take control of the game.
Josh Wise led Pasquotank with two hits, including a double, and two runs batted in.
Currituck 14, Southampton (Va.) 2: The Knights (13-5) took care of the Indians (3-1) of Courtland, Virginia, Saturday night in their first game of the Easter tournament.
Currituck scored eight runs in the sixth to pull away and end the game before the seventh inning.
Perquimans 11, Riverside-Martin 1: A day before the Easter tournament, The Pirates (17-0, 10-0 Four Rivers Conference) defeated the Knights (6-8, 3-5 FRC) at home Friday with nine runs combined in the fourth and fifth innings to end the game before the sixth.
Jakob Meads and Colby Brown both had two hits, while Macon Winslow and Jett Winslow each had a hit and two RBIs.
COLLEGE
The Mid-Atlantic Christian baseball team lost two out of three games in a home series against Bob Jones over the weekend.
MACU (15-28) lost 17-12 in 10 innings Friday night in a game that was 6-5 Bob Jones (7-22) after two innings.
The Bruins then held an 11-6 lead after four before the Mustangs scored once in the sixth and four in the seventh to even the score.
MACU again evened the score 12-12 in the bottom of the ninth before Bob Jones put up five runs in the first extra inning for the win.
In game one of a doubleheader Saturday, the Bruins cruised to a 9-5 victory in seven innings before another wild high-scoring affair in the second game was won 18-17 by the Mustangs
Alex Miller went 4-for-4 with four runs batted in as MACU led 15-6 going into the seventh inning before Bob Jones had a massive comeback of 11 runs to take a 17-15 lead.
The Mustangs, however, scored three to take the game back and win it in the bottom half after two consecutive hit-by-pitches with two outs sent home the winning run.