Camden J'Ron Pendleton vs. Northside-Pinetown

Camden’s J’Ron Pendleton (with ball) runs past Northside-Pinetown defenders during the Bruins’ win, Friday night at Camden County High School.

 Photo by Christian Richardson

CAMDEN — The Camden football team won its season opener for the first time five years Friday night.

The Bruins defeated Northside-Pinetown at home 16-14, a year after losing to the Panthers (0-1) by five touchdowns.