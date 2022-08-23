Weekend Roundup | Camden football edges Pinetown to open season From staff reports David Gough Author email Aug 23, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Camden’s J’Ron Pendleton (with ball) runs past Northside-Pinetown defenders during the Bruins’ win, Friday night at Camden County High School. Photo by Christian Richardson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAMDEN — The Camden football team won its season opener for the first time five years Friday night.The Bruins defeated Northside-Pinetown at home 16-14, a year after losing to the Panthers (0-1) by five touchdowns.Camden (1-0) trailed 7-3 at halftime before taking a 9-7 lead in the third quarter.After Northside-Pinetown took a 14-9 lead in the fourth, Camden scored again for what ended up being the game-winning touchdown.Bruins quarterback J’Ron Pendleton completed four of six passes for 41 yards while rushing 14 times for a game-high 83 yards.Jaden Clark followed with 61 rushing yards on 19 carries, while Jayce Mcfadden went for 56 yards on 13 carries.Combined, the three Bruins went for 200 yards on the ground on 46 carries.Northside-Pinetown QB Hunter Chrismon completed two of six passes for 14 yards, while the Panthers ran for 140 yards on 26 carries. Marcus Clayton led the road team with nine carries for 73 yards.Camden hosts Perquimans next on Friday night.Northwest Halifax 16, Pasquotank 12: The Panthers (0-1) lost a close one in its season opener on the road Friday to the Vikings (1-0).Pasquotank will look to get in the win column on Friday in its home opener against Gates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesInvestigation of Milton Sawyer murder was focus of Sunday episode of 'Snapped'Pasquotank Sheriff's Office investigating rape reportECDI to sell Rochelle Building, lists site for $199.9KFour Corners opens in TynerCurrituck to sell 35 acres at Maple Commerce Park to developerReport: Cooper won't ask Jordan to drop out of raceSearch warrant nets two on drug chargesCurrituck board to hear Hanig challengeNC Symphony to perform in EC for first time in 2 decadesCovenant Classical Academy to begin classes Sept. 6 Images