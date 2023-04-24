BARCO — The Currituck baseball team widened its conference lead with an 8-4 home win over Pasquotank on Friday.
The Knights (16-3, 10-0 NCC) scored seven in the first and once in the second for an 8-0 lead over the Panthers (12-5, 8-2 NCC).
Will Brumsey had a three-run home run in the game, while Brady Williams had three hits and Riley Anderson had two hits and two RBIs.
John Leary had two doubles and two RBIs for Pasquotank.
Currituck now has a two-game lead on both Pasquotank and First Flight for first place in the NCC with four conference games left. They swept the Panthers for a potential tiebreaker and will face the Nighthawks twice next week to conclude the regular season.
John A. Holmes 8, First Flight 5: The Aces (8-11, 5-5 NCC) knocked off the Nighthawks (12-5, 8-2 NCC) at home Friday.
Darius Oliver and Maddox Bass both had two hits in the win and combined on the mound for the win.
Riverside-Martin 7, Perquimans 5: The Pirates (10-9, 6-2 FRC) dropped their fourth straight game, and second to the Knights (10-7, 8-2 FRC), with the road loss on Friday.
Riverside took a 2-0 lead in the first and after Perquimans scored to tie it in the top of the third, the Knights retook the lead with two runs in the bottom half and three more in the fourth for a 7-2 lead.
Cameron Goodrow had a hit and two of the Pirates’ runs batted in.
Hertford County 5, Camden 4: The Bruins (10-8, 4-6 NCC) were upset by the Bears (2-17, 1-9 NCC) at home Friday as Hertford County had two runs in the first and three in the second for a 5-1 lead.
Camden scored once in the fourth and twice more in the sixth.
Manteo 13, Northeastern 5: The Eagles (4-12, 2-8 NCC) dropped the road game to Manteo (5-8, 2-8 NCC) Friday.
Manteo jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the second.
Ahoskie Christian 3, New Life Academy 1: The Bobcats (6-2, 3-2 MACAA) lost on the road to the Warriors (8-1, 6-0 MACAA) on Friday.
SOFTBALL
Currituck 10, Pasquotank 0: The Lady Knights (8-8, 6-2 NCC) won at home Friday over the Lady Panthers (2-8, 1-7 NCC) with seven runs in the first inning, one in the second and two in the third.
Kailey Bryant allowed just one hit in five innings in the pitcher’s circle, walking two and striking out 10 Pasquotank hitters.
Addyson Romanczyk, Tatum Doneff and Bryant all had three RBIs in the win.
John A. Holmes 10, First Flight 0: The Lady Aces (12-6, 9-1 NCC) cruised to the home win over the Lady Nighthawks (3-6, 2-6 NCC) on Friday with six runs in the second and four in the fourth.
Chloe Chappell went 2-for-3 with five RBIs on a home run and double. Madison Griffin also had two hits to go along with a run knocked in.
Mia Hoffer allowed one hit over five innings with no walks and five strikeouts.
Perquimans 16, Riverside-Martin 7: The Lady Pirates (15-4, 8-0 FRC) put up five runs in the top of the first, three in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth to lead 15-5 after four innings against the Lady Knights (11-5, 5-3 FRC) on Friday.
Manteo 20, Northeastern 0: The Lady Eagles (0-11, 0-8 NCC) lost to Manteo (7-10, 5-5 NCC) at home Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
John A. Holmes 9, Perquimans 3: The Lady Aces (10-5-1) defeated the Lady Pirates (5-4) at home Friday.
Kate Foster had three goals and an assist, while Emma Parrish had two goals and two assists. Liza Bond, Ellie Spear, Shamiya Leary and Leslie Carpiette also scored for Edenton.
COLLEGE
The Elizabeth City State softball team concluded its regular season this weekend with two home doubleheaders.
The Lady Vikings swept the first one on Saturday against Lincoln (Pa.) with 4-3 and 10-2 wins.
In the first one, they fought back from a 2-0 hole with a run in the fourth on a Skylar Hyatt RBI single and three runs in the sixth, including a two-run Hyatt double to make it 3-2 at the time.
Camdyn Peck got the complete-game win with two runs given up in the second and one in the seventh. She allowed five hits, walked four and struck out three in her outing.
The latter game saw ECSU win in five innings with two runs in the first, two in the third and six in the fourth. Sikia Korneagy had three hits, a walk and two RBIs in the win as Karrigan Belangia had two RBIs with one hit.
Belangia pitched all five innings of that one with two earned runs on six hits, walking two and striking out four.
ECSU then swept Bowie State at home on Sunday with 12-6 and 9-7 wins.
The Lady Vikings scored six runs in the first inning of the first game. Korneagy was 4-for-5, while Belangia and Karma Fields both had three RBIs.
In the last game, the teams were tied 7-7 after just two innings before ECSU scored twice in the third.
Fields had a three-run homer in the first inning and Alexis Monroe added two RBIs in the win.
With the four wins over two days, ECSU closed out the regular season 11-15 (11-7 CIAA). They finished third in the northern division and sixth overall in CIAA. Both wins Sunday gave Bowie State its only two CIAA losses this year.