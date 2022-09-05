Weekend Roundup | ECSU football blown to by Tigers in opener From staff reports David Gough Author email Sep 5, 2022 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Elizabeth City State football team dropped their season opener on the road Saturday night at Benedict College 58-14.The Vikings (0-1) got on the board first with an 84-yard play in the first quarter, but the Tigers (1-0) scored the next 52 points all the way into the fourth quarter including a 24-7 halftime lead.ECSU will try again for its first win in the Marcus Hilliard in Saturday’s Down East VIking Classic against Livingstone College in Rocky Mount.HIGH SCHOOLGIRLS TENNISJohn A. Holmes 9, Gates 0: The perfect start to the season for the Lady Aces (6-0) continued on Friday at home with a sweep against the Lady Red Barons (0-2).Ellie Spear, Bailey Rinehart, Liza Bond, Carson Ray, Kate Foster and Kennan Moore were all singles winners for Edenton.In doubles, Rinehart and Bond, Spear and Foster, Ray and Lily Moore won their matches.The Lady Aces host Currituck on Tuesday.VOLLEYBALLVictory Christian def. Greenville Christian: It was a four-set victory for the Lady Eagles (3-2) at home in a non-conference match against the Lady Knights (4-2) Friday evening.Victory hits the road Tuesday for another non-conference match against Great Hope Baptist (Va.). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Season Opener Ellie Spear Sport American Football Football Team Ecsu Aces Kate Foster Carson Ray David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesMotorist killed in collision with Camden school bus in CurrituckEnd of the line: Camden's Track 1 closes after 42 yearsHigh School Football | Streak Broken: Pasquotank wins first game since 2019 by beating PerquimansEC police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect in recent fatal shootingEC man charged with sex exploitation of minorSheriff investigating embezzlement report at Kids FirstECPPS one of 29 low-performing districts in NCBertie DSS was reviewed months before allegationsCamden students return for new year; Stinson replaces Lazar as principal at Grandy PrimaryHerringbone restaurant to open Nov. 19 Images