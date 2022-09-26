DURHAM — The Elizabeth City State football team lost its conference road game 35-16 at Shaw Saturday afternoon.
The Vikings (1-3, 1-1 CIAA) were in it early with an 80-yard pick six from Demorian Smith with 10:51 left in the second quarter to tie the game 7-7 and a forced safety 20 seconds later for a 9-7 lead.
Shaw (2-2, 2-0 CIAA) answered with a go-ahead touchdown two minutes later before Cameron Saunderson caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from Tesean Jones for another ECSU lead at 16-14 with 3:11 left.
The Bears retook the lead for good with a 44-yard touchdown pass as time expired in the first half. They led 20-16 at the break after a blocked extra point.
ECSU was shut out the rest of the way by Shaw with the Bears adding a field goal late in the third quarter and two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter; one on a fumble recovery and one on an interception.
In his first ECSU start at quarterback, Jones completed 25 of 47 passes for 148 yards, one touchdown and two picks. Melvin Smalls Jr. led the rushing attack with 62 yards on seven carries and Zion Riddick had seven catches for 51 yards.
The Vikings head to Johnson C. Smith (0-3, 0-2 CIAA) in Charlotte next on Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
The ECSU volleyball team dominated their three matches in the CIAA Round-up in Bowie, Md., this weekend by sweeping all three opponents.
The Lady Vikings won 25-22, 25-21, 25-16 against previously unbeaten Claflin (6-1, 1-1 CIAA) with a team-high 14 kills from Elizabeth Kellum.
They then swept winless Livingstone (0-5, 0-3 CIAA) later on Saturday 25-13, 25-22, 25-9 with six kills from Victoria White.
On Sunday, ECSU swept Fayetteville State 26-24, 25-20, 25-9 with eight kills for Kellum.
ECSU now stands at 10-6 (4-0 CIAA) with seven straight victories.
MACU wins first matches
After 11 straight losses to begin the season, the Lady Mustangs left Washington, D.C., Saturday with their first two wins of the season.
They dominated Trinity Washington with an easy 25-9, 25-6, 25-4 sweep. McKenna Griffin led the way with 14 kills, while Maddison Turner put together eight aces.
Later, MACU put together another sweep against Cheyney (Pa.) 25-23, 25-16, 25-10. The Lady Mustangs are scheduled to go to North Carolina Wesleyan on Thursday.
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
The Perquimans football team defeated South Creek 22-6 for its first win of the season Friday night.
The Pirates (1-5, 1-1 Four Rivers Conference) trailed 6-0 early but quickly responded with a touchdown and two-point conversion to lead 8-6 by the end of the first quarter.
Another touchdown in the second quarter led to a 16-6 lead with one more touchdown in the fourth quarter making it 22-6 over the Cougars (0-6, 0-2 FRC).
Perquimans is scheduled to host unbeaten Riverside-Martin this week.
Hertford County 50, Pasquotank 6: The Panthers (1-4, 0-2 Northeastern Coastal Conference) were dominated by the Bears (5-0, 2-0 NCC) at home Friday night.
Pasquotank is scheduled to head to Edenton this week.
VOLLEYBALL
Victory Christian def. Suffolk Christian (Va.): The Lady Eagles improved to 9-4 (6-1 MACAA) with a home sweep of the Lady Knights (0-6, 0-4 MACAA) Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Suffolk Christian (Va.) 8, Victory Christian 3: The Eagles (0-7, 0-2 MACAA) lost to the Knights (3-5, 2-1 MACAA) at home Friday.