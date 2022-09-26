092422_SU_ECSU_FB_SW

Elizabeth City State quarterback Tesean Jones (19) looks to pass ahead of Shaw's Brian Patterson (41) and Mark Shannon (95) in the second half of their game in Durham, N.C. on Saturday. 

 Photo by Steve Worthy

DURHAM — The Elizabeth City State football team lost its conference road game 35-16 at Shaw Saturday afternoon.

The Vikings (1-3, 1-1 CIAA) were in it early with an 80-yard pick six from Demorian Smith with 10:51 left in the second quarter to tie the game 7-7 and a forced safety 20 seconds later for a 9-7 lead.