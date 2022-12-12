ECSU flournoy vs. chowan

Elizabeth City State’s Jaden Flournoy (4), shown here attempting a shot against Chowan in November, scored 21 points in the Vikings win at Apprentice School, Saturday in Newport News, Va.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Elizabeth City State men’s basketball team hung on to defeat Apprentice School 72-67 on Saturday.

The Vikings (4-5) jumped out to a 39-20 lead by halftime against Apprentice (4-5) with their largest lead coming at 35-14 with 3:07 left in the first half.