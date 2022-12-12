NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Elizabeth City State men’s basketball team hung on to defeat Apprentice School 72-67 on Saturday.
The Vikings (4-5) jumped out to a 39-20 lead by halftime against Apprentice (4-5) with their largest lead coming at 35-14 with 3:07 left in the first half.
Saturday’s second half, however, did not go nearly as well for ECSU as its lead eventually was cut to one point with 2:19 left in the second half at 65-64, but the Vikings were able to hold on.
ECSU shot 16-of-35 (45.7%) in the first half before 11-of-30 (36.7%) as Apprentice got hot in the second half with a 15-of-28 (53.6%) 20 minutes after going just 7-of-25 (28%) in the first half.
Jaden Flournoy led the Vikings with 21 points followed by Jeremiah Tarver and Tre Richardson both putting up 11.
ECSU was scheduled to host Paine College on Monday before going to Claflin on Thursday to start CIAA play.
Carolina 76, Mid-Atlantic Christian 71: The Mustangs (4-4) were unable to hold on to a double-digit lead at halftime and fell on the road Saturday to the Bruins (5-6).
MACU led 43-32 at halftime thanks to a 20-0 run that stretched four minutes and led to a 43-29 lead late in the first half.
The Mustangs’ last double-digit lead came with 11:37 left in the second half as they led 57-47, but Carolina responded with a 12-1 run to take the lead and never relinquish it.
Talik Totten led MACU with 28 points with Noah Richardson-Keys following with 13.
The Mustangs go to Pitt Community College next on Saturday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Mid-Atlantic Christian 58, Appalachian Bible College 30: The Lady Mustangs (4-3) extended their winning streak to three games with the road win Saturday.
They head to Virginia Wesleyan next on Thursday.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
New Life Academy 69, Albemarle School 44: The Bobcats (4-7) cruised to a road win over the Colts (2-7) on Friday.
New Life led 21-7 after the first quarter before a 34-17 halftime advantage. It pulled away even more to a 56-24 lead after the third quarter.
The Bobcats host Ahoskie Christian on Thursday as Albemarle School hosts Columbia on Friday.
Pasquotank 50, Northside-Pinetown 43: The Panthers (2-1) took care of business on the road against Northside-Pinetown (4-3) Friday.
Pasquotank led 35-17 at halftime.
Seth Evans led the Panthers in points with 12 points. Darrion Carver followed with nine. Amari Downing had eight points and nine steals in the win.
Pasquotank hosts Camden on Tuesday to begin conference play.
WRESTLING
Currituck and Pasquotank both competed at the Beast of the East wrestling tournament at Croatan High School over the weekend.
Currituck’s Dalton Gay (152 pounds) made his championship round before losing to Swansboro’s Theodore Yager. River Houck (285) took fourth place in his weight class.
Northeastern: The Eagles went to D.H. Conley Saturday to compete in Sherman Duals and went 1-2 in their dual matches.
They lost to D.H. Conley 51-30 and Wake Forest 33-27, but defeated Greene Central 48-6.
INDOOR TRACK
Currituck competed with First Flight and Manteo in Manteo’s Polar Bear meet on Saturday.
On the girls’ side, Currituck had winners in Kaya Anderson in the 55-meter dash and triple jump, Brianna Green in the 300 dash, and Madison Leonard in the high jump and long jump.
For Currituck boys, Rodney Smith won the 55, Austin Mercer won the 1600, Jason Mercer won the 3200, Demarcus Henderson won the 55 hurdles, Michael Sweeney took first in the long jump event and Benjamin Thibodeau did the same in shot put.