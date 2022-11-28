DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Elizabeth City State men’s basketball team dropped both games they participated in the Bahama Shootout over the weekend.
On Friday, the Vikings (2-4) lost 78-53 to Embry-Riddle. ECSU trailed 39-21 by halftime.
Jaden Flournoy led the Vikings with 20 points with Tre Richardson adding 10 in the loss.
As a team, ECSU struggled, shooting 18-of-60 from the floor.
Upper Iowa 87, Elizabeth City State 78: Overtime was needed in ECSU’s second game of the Bahama Shootout Saturday as the Vikings lost their second straight.
Upper Iowa (4-3) led 32-30 at halftime as ECSU used a 12-0 run to lead 56-44 halfway through the second half.
The Peacocks chipped away before a 3-pointer from Carter Janssen with four seconds left forced overtime with a 70-70 tie. Upper Iowa then pulled away in the overtime period.
Jake Hilmer scored 34 points for the winning team as the Vikings were led by Flournoy’s 20 and Deandre Wilkins’s 15 points and 15 rebounds.
ECSU hosts Barton on Tuesday night.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Catawba 69, Elizabeth City State 62: The Lady Vikings (4-2) dropped their second game of the season on the road against unbeaten Catawba (6-0) Saturday afternoon.
ECSU held a 32-23 halftime lead over the Lady Indians before Catawba shrunk its deficit to two points after three quarters and outscored the Lady Vikings in the fourth quarter.
Sirenna Pitts notched a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds for ECSU as Alanis Hill went for 15 points and NyAsia Blango went for 10 points. Janiya Downs of Catawba scored a game-high 21 points.
The Lady Vikings will look to rebound against Wilmington (Del.) this Saturday night in Rocky Mount.
