Elizabeth City State’s Jaden Flournoy (4), shown here attempting a shot against Chowan last week, scored 20 points twice in ECSU's Bahama Shootout tournament in Daytona Beach, Fla., this weekend. 

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Elizabeth City State men’s basketball team dropped both games they participated in the Bahama Shootout over the weekend.

On Friday, the Vikings (2-4) lost 78-53 to Embry-Riddle. ECSU trailed 39-21 by halftime.