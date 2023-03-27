The Elizabeth City State softball team went 2-2 in its final four games of the CIAA Roundup the Lady Vikings hosted at South Park Sports Complex this weekend.
On Friday morning, ECSU lost 13-11 to Fayetteville State before defeating Winston-Salem State 10-4 later in the day.
The Lady Vikings put up six runs in the top of the fourth to grab a 6-2 lead over the Lady Rams and added insurance with three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Sikia Korneagy had two hits and three RBIs as Zeta Brown and Karrigan Belangia also added two hits and knocked in two runs each.
On Saturday morning, ECSU routed Livingstone 16-1 thanks to eight runs in the top of the seventh alone.
Karma Fields homered twice in the game with four total hits and three RBIs. Skylar Hyatt also produced four hits and three RBIs.
The Lady Vikings closed out the roundup with an 11-10 loss Saturday afternoon to Claflin despite scoring five runs in the seventh just coming up one run short of a comeback.
ECSU finished the round up 3-3, winning once and losing once each day. It stands at 3-11 (3-3 CIAA) on the season.
BASEBALL
Mid-Atlantic Christian 9-6, Morris College 7-0: The Mustangs (15-16) swept a home doubleheader Friday afternoon against Morris.
They used a five-run third to get ahead 6-1 in the first game as Riane Franklin went 3-for-3 with two RBIs in the seven-inning game.
In the second game, Colin Langley pitched all five innings allowing only one hit, walking no one and striking out five.
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Pasquotank 11, Hertford County 1: The Panthers (6-1, 4-0 NCC) won easily on the road against the Bears (1-8, 0-4 NCC) Friday, splitting all 11 runs in the first three innings.
Ryan Robinson (two innings), Josh Wise (two innings) and Connor Morris (one inning) combined to allow no hits in the shortened five-inning game. The only run allowed came unearned.
Robinson and Ethan Overton both knocked in two runs on three hits apiece.
Currituck 3, Camden 0: The Knights (6-1, 4-0 NCC) blanked the Bruins (3-5, 0-4 NCC) at home Friday.
They scored twice in the first and once in the fifth.
Will Brumsey and Riley Anderson combined for a three-hit shutout as Brumsey pitched four innings allowing two hits, walking five and striking out eight, while Anderson gave up one hit, one walk and struck out two in three innings.
Braden Williams was 3-for-3 with an RBI as Michael Sawyer had a hit and two RBIs.
Perquimans 16, North East Carolina Prep 3: The Pirates (5-5, 2-0 FRC) mercy-ruled the Huskies (3-3, 2-2 FRC) in Tarboro Friday thanks to five runs in the fourth and 10 in the fifth.
Perquimans reached base via 10 hits and eight walks. Maddux Thach was 3-for-4 with four RBIs, while Trenton Sawyer had two hits and knocked in five runs.
John A. Holmes 6, Northeastern 1: The Aces (5-4, 4-0 NCC) jumped in front in their road game Friday against the Eagles (1-5, 0-4 NCC) with three runs in the first inning.
Hunter LaFon and Darius Oliver both had a hit and two RBIs. Oliver pitched four innings allowing two hits and one unearned run as Maddox Bass gave up one hit, striking out seven in three innings.
SOFTBALL
Perquimans 17, North East Carolina Prep 0: The Lady Pirates (7-2, 2-0 FRC) won easily on the road against the Lady Huskies (2-4, 0-2 FRC) Friday.
John A. Holmes 20, Northeastern 0: The Lady Aces (4-4, 4-0 NCC) cruised to the road win Friday over the Lady Eagles (0-6, 0-4 NCC).
GIRLS SOCCER
Perquimans 6, Northeastern 2: The Lady Pirates (2-2) defeated the Lady Eagles (1-7) in Elizabeth City on Friday.
Perquimans took a 3-0 lead into halftime.
Bear Grass Charter 2, Camden 1: The Lady Bruins (6-4) lost on the road Friday to the Lady Bears (2-6-1).