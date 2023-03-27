032523_eda_ecsuSoftball5.jpg

Elizabeth City State’s Jamia Guilford runs toward third base in the Lady Vikings’ 17-5 win over St. Augustine’s, Thursday at South Park Sports Complex. ECSU went 3-3 in the CIAA Roundup over the weekend.

 Chris Day/The Dailly Advance

The Elizabeth City State softball team went 2-2 in its final four games of the CIAA Roundup the Lady Vikings hosted at South Park Sports Complex this weekend.

On Friday morning, ECSU lost 13-11 to Fayetteville State before defeating Winston-Salem State 10-4 later in the day.