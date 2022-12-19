010920ecs_w_pitts_1.jpeg

Elizabeth City State’s Sirenna Pitts, shown here in a 2020 game, secured a double-double in the Lady Vikings' win, Saturday at St. Augustine's. 

 The Daily Advance

RALEIGH — The Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team earned their first CIAA win of the season with a 59-46 victory at St. Augustine’s on Saturday.

It was a 39-39 game after three quarters before ECSU (7-3, 1-1 CIAA) separated from the Lady Falcons (3-6) with a 20-7 fourth quarter.