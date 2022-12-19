RALEIGH — The Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team earned their first CIAA win of the season with a 59-46 victory at St. Augustine’s on Saturday.
It was a 39-39 game after three quarters before ECSU (7-3, 1-1 CIAA) separated from the Lady Falcons (3-6) with a 20-7 fourth quarter.
Sirenna Pitts earned a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds. NyAsia Blango followed with nine points and Akyia King followed with seven rebounds.
ECSU was scheduled to head to Fayetteville State Monday before going on a two-week break.
Randolph College 61, Mid-Atlantic Christian 33: The Lady Mustangs (4-5) lost on the road Saturday. Tyeisha Williams led MACU with nine points as the team struggled with 13-of-69 (18.8%) shooting from the field.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
St. Augustine’s 67, Elizabeth City State 58: The Vikings (5-7, 0-2 CIAA) lost in overtime on the road against the Falcons (4-7) Saturday.
ECSU battled back from a 31-23 halftime deficit to force overtime at 52-52.
Jaquantae Harris led ECSU with 15 points.
Pitt Community College 77, Mid-Atlantic Christian 76: The Mustangs (4-5) narrowly lost on the road on Saturday afternoon.
HIGH SCHOOL
WRESTLING
Northeastern competed at the King of Beasts tournament at Tallwood High School (Va.) on Saturday.
Corey Fazekas remained unbeaten this season at 24-0 as he won the 132-pound weight class for the Eagles.
Davante Barrington (285 pounds) and John Hopkins (215) had the next best finishes for the Northeastern placing second in their respective weight classes. Kris Sawyer (175) was a third-place finisher.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Albemarle School 61, Columbia 15: The Lady Colts (6-5) dominated the Lady Wildcats (5-4) at home Friday.
They led 17-4 after one quarter and 31-5 at halftime.
Miranda Parker had 16 points followed by Madelyn Delosreyes’ 14 and Kyndall Banks’ 11.
Delosreyes and Parker had 17 and 10 steals, respectively.
Hertford County 42, Pasquotank 8: The Lady Panthers (0-5, 0-2 NCC) lost at home Friday to the Lady Bears (4-1, 2-0 NCC).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hertford County 62, Pasquotank 44: The Panthers (2-3, 0-2 Northeastern Coastal Conference) lost at home Friday night to the Bears (4-1, 2-0 NCC).
They fell behind 18-13 after one and 32-19 at halftime.
Columbia 82, Albemarle School 53: The Colts (2-8) lost at home to the Wildcats (6-3) Friday.
Ethan Mercer was Albemarle School’s leading scorer with 19 points followed by David Berry’s nine. Mercer had a double-double adding 14 rebounds as Berry had 10 boards.