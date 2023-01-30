In a rematch of last year’s CIAA championship game, the Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team defeated first-place Lincoln (Pa.) handily at home Saturday 69-49.
ECSU (14-6, 7-4 CIAA) led 14-8 after one quarter before a 33-22 halftime lead.
The Lady Vikings pulled away from the Lady Lions (15-7, 9-2 CIAA) with a 23-14 third quarter for a 56-36 advantage.
Dy’Jhanik Armfield led the way for ECSU with 24 points, the only double-digit scorer of the game for the home team.
Sireann Pitts, Maryam Hashim and Ceanna Kinney all contributed eight points in the win.
ECSU hosts Catawba College next on Wednesday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Elizabeth City State 70, Lincoln (Pa.) 63: The Vikings (9-12, 4-7 CIAA) won at home over the Lions (10-11, 5-6 CIAA) Saturday.
ECSU led 42-29 at halftime.
Jaquantae Harris led ECSU with 17 points as Eric Butler added 16 and Tre Richardson added 11.
The Vikings host Mid-Atlantic Christian at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Mid-Atlantic Christian 80, Christendom 69: The Mustangs (9-7) earned the road win Saturday over the Crusaders.
MACU led 37-34 at halftime before pulling away.
Jalen Jones scored 17 points off the bench as starters Jeremiah Dickerson and Noah Richardson-Keys both added 15 points with Talik Totten adding 12.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Perquimans 60, North East Carolina Prep 49: The Pirates (3-14, 3-7 Four Rivers Conference) ended a 10-game losing streak with their road win over the Huskies (2-12, 0-10 FRC) on Friday.
They trailed 32-28 at halftime before outscoring the Huskies 13-1 in the third quarter for a 41-33 lead.
Shavoris Lewis Jr. led Perquimans with 22 points and eight rebounds followed by Kirk Brown Jr.’s 14 points, seven rebounds, six assists and nine steals.
Nyquan Riddick added 13 more points for the Pirates.
North East Carolina Prep was the last Perquimans win before the losing streak began.
The Pirates host South Creek on Tuesday.
John A. Holmes 55, Pasquotank 43: The Aces (8-12, 2-8 Northeastern Coastal Conference) ended their six-game skid with the road win over the Panthers (6-12, 1-9 NCC), who have now lost nine straight, on Friday.
Edenton led 16-13 after a quarter before a 23-20 halftime advantage. The Aces pulled away with a 13-6 third quarter for a 36-26 lead.
Edenton hosts Currituck on Tuesday as Pasquotank goes to Manteo.
Currituck 71, Manteo 58: The Knights (7-11, 2-8 NCC) ended their five-game losing streak with an impressive road win over Manteo (12-5, 6-4 NCC) Friday.
First Flight 66, Camden 37: The Bruins (10-7) were handled by the Nighthawks (12-7, 8-2 NCC) on the road Friday.
First Flight jumped out to a 21-4 first quarter lead as it led the whole way.
Camden heads to Northeastern on Tuesday.
Bethel Assembly Christian 82, Victory Christian 62: The Eagles (6-12, 1-4 MACAA) lost at home Friday to Bethel (15-4, 5-1 MACAA).
They host Ahoskie Christian next on Thursday.
WRESTLING
Northeastern: The No.12 Eagles were defeated by conference-foe Manteo 70-9 in the 2A first-round dual playoff match Saturday at Seaforth High School.
No. 5 Manteo went on to edge No. 4 Seaforth 36-34 to advance to Wednesday’s third round against No. 1 Bunn.
Pasquotank: The No. 16 Panthers lost to No. 1 Bunn 67-12 in the first round of the 2A playoffs on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
John A. Holmes 48, Pasquotank 29: The Lady Aces (10-9, 4-6 NCC) won at Pasquotank (0-18, 0-10 NCC) Friday.
Edenton held a 17-8 lead after one quarter and 27-14 lead at halftime.
Manteo 41, Currituck 37: The Lady Knights (7-10, 5-5 NCC) dropped a tight road contest at Manteo (11-4, 7-3 NCC) Friday.
Annabelle O’Donnell led Currituck with 14 points followed by Riley Parker’s 12.
First Flight 44, Camden 31: The Lady Bruins (6-10, 2-8 NCC) lost on the road to the Lady Nighthawks (11-5, 5-5 NCC) Friday.
Tessa Dodson led Camden with 12 points followed by Aaliyah Anderson’s 11.
Victory Christian 53, Bethel Assembly Christian 18: The Lady Eagles (13-0, 2-0 MACAA) took care of Bethel (6-8, 2-1 MACAA) Friday at home.