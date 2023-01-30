ECSU/MACU basketball 5

Elizabeth City State's Dy'Jhanik Armfield, shown here in a November game against Mid-Atlantic Christian, scored 24 points in the Lady Vikings' 69-49 win over Lincoln (Pa.), Saturday in ECSU's Vaughan Center.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

In a rematch of last year’s CIAA championship game, the Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team defeated first-place Lincoln (Pa.) handily at home Saturday 69-49.

ECSU (14-6, 7-4 CIAA) led 14-8 after one quarter before a 33-22 halftime lead.