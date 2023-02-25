BALTIMORE, Md. — The Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team won the CIAA Tournament championship for the first time in program history on Saturday evening.
The No. 5 Lady Vikings did it with a 55-40 win over No. 6 Shaw in Saturday's championship game in Baltimore.
ECSU (20-10) led the Lady Bears (18-13) 10-6 after one quarter before a 22-10 second quarter had the Lady Vikings up 32-16 at halftime.
Their largest lead was 44-23 with 1:36 left in the third quarter.
ECSU held Shaw to 12-of-48 (25%) shooting from the field including 0-for-9 from 3. ECSU shot 20-of-55 (36.4%) from the field for the game.
Dy’Jhanik Armfield led ECSU with 13 points followed by Maryam Hashim’s 10.
The win comes a year after the Lady Vikings lost the CIAA championship game to Lincoln (Pa.).
They have now automatically qualified for the NCAA Division II women’s tournament, which will be released on Sunday night, March 5, and begin on March 10.
Elizabeth City State 53, Johnson C. Smith 52: The Lady Vikings reached Saturday's championship game by hanging on to beat the No. 8 Lady Golden Bulls (12-16) in an early Friday afternoon semifinal game.
ECSU never trailed in the semifinal as it led 34-23 at halftime and 47-38 after the third quarter.
Johnson C. Smith got within one point with 1:34 left, but neither team scored again in the final 94 seconds as ECSU survived a last-ditch missed 3-point attempt at the buzzer from the Lady Golden Bulls to move on to Saturday.
Dy'Jhanik Armfield was the only double-digit scorer for the Lady Vikings with 20 points.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Virginia Peninsula CC 70, Mid-Atlantic Christian 63: The Mustangs (12-11) lost in a New South Athletic Conference semifinal game at Warwick High School (Va.) on Saturday to the Gators (12-9).
Talik Totten led MACU with 14 points followed by Jalen Jones' 13.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Duplin 61, Perquimans 54: The No. 5 Lady Pirates' 1A NCHSAA state playoff run ends with a loss in a third-round road game on Saturday for the second straight season.
The No. 4 Lady Rebels (24-1) built up a 33-22 by halftime. While Perquimans (23-3) got within 55-51 with just about a minute left, North Duplin was able to stave the Lady Pirates off.
Lailana Harris was the primary scorer for Perquimans in the loss with 21 points as Crishya Sellers had 14 points and Jaslyn Holley followed with 10.
Victory Christian: The Lady Eagles (22-3) completed their season over the weekend by finishing in third place at the 2A MACAA tournament.
Victory beat Faith Christian 43-25 in a Thursday quarterfinal before falling in the semifinal 55-27 to Christ Covenant. The Lady Eagles won the third-place game 30-12 over Gramercy Christian.