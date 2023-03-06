ECSU women's basketball bench CIAA Tournament

Members of the ECSU women’s basketball team celebrate on the bench during the CIAA Tournament in Baltimore, Md., the last week of February. The Lady Vikings play Glenville State in the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament this week.

 Photo by Joel Sutton

The Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team now knows who they’ll play in their first ever appearance in the NCAA Division II Tournament.

Announced during a selection show late Sunday night on NCAA.com, the Lady Vikings (20-10) were given the No. 8 seed in the eight-team Atlantic Region.