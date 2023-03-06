Members of the ECSU women’s basketball team celebrate on the bench during the CIAA Tournament in Baltimore, Md., the last week of February. The Lady Vikings play Glenville State in the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament this week.
The Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team now knows who they’ll play in their first ever appearance in the NCAA Division II Tournament.
Announced during a selection show late Sunday night on NCAA.com, the Lady Vikings (20-10) were given the No. 8 seed in the eight-team Atlantic Region.
They’ll face No. 1 Glenville State (29-2) on the West Virginia’s school campus.
The winner will face either No. 4 Shippensburg or No. 5 West Virginia State in the second round.
The Lady Pioneers, a Mountain East Conference team, are coming off winning the entire tournament for their first national title just last year. They were the No. 1 seed in last year’s Atlantic Region taking it all the way to their first ever national championship.
They beat ECSU’s conference rival Lincoln (Pa.) 88-60 in the first round before advancing out of the regional and eventually beating Western Washington 85-72 in the championship game in Birmingham, Alabama.
The tournament is set to begin on Friday. As of Monday morning, it is not yet known when ECSU will play its first-round game.
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Camden 11, Bear Grass Charter 1: The Bruins (1-1) earned their first win of the season at Bear Grass (1-1) on Friday night. Camden scored a run in every inning but the sixth.
The Bruins are scheduled to host Gates on Tuesday, which beat them to begin the season.
TEACH (Va.) 11, Northeastern 9: The Eagles (0-1) dropped their first game of the season at home against TEACH (2-0).
Northeastern was scheduled to host Bertie on Monday.
SOFTBALL
Bear Grass Charter 6, Camden 4: The Lady Bruins (1-1) lost on the road to the Lady Bears (2-0) on Friday.