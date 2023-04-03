Weekend Roundup | Elias three-hits First Flight in Camden baseball win From staff reports David Gough Author email Apr 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAMDEN — The Camden baseball team earned its first conference win of the season Friday with a 5-1 victory at home over First Flight.The Bruins (4-6, 1-5 NCC) scored four times in the fifth inning to take the 5-1 lead over the Nighthawks (7-2, 5-1 NCC).Bradley Elias pitched a complete game three-hitter with nine strikeouts and three walks. The run allowed was unearned.T.J. Norvell had two of three Camden runs batted in.Northeastern 9, Hertford County 7: The Eagles (3-5, 2-4 NCC) secured the home win over the Bears (1-10, 0-6 NCC) Friday by breaking free with a six-run fifth for a 9-3 lead.Carter Stevenson, Cayden Dudley and Ifriam Sharp all had two RBIs in the win as Jordan Winslow led with three hits and added an RBI.Pasquotank 8, John A. Holmes 3: The Panthers (8-1, 6-0 NCC) used a six-run fifth to take an 8-1 lead over the Aces (5-7, 4-2 NCC) at home Friday.John Leary, A.J. Bundy and Josh Wise all had two hits for Pasquotank.Currituck 12, Manteo 1: The Knights (8-2, 6-0 NCC) won in five innings at Manteo (3-8, 0-6 NCC) Friday.Ethan Thomas had two doubles as he, Jackson Ellyson, Will Brumsey and Braden Willaims all finished with two hits in the win.Perquimans 13, Tarboro 0: The Pirates (7-5, 4-0 FRC) won handily at home over the Vikings (1-11, 1-5 FRC) Friday in five innings.Collin Roberts, Jacob Askew, Collin Winslow and Trenton Sawyer all had two RBIs apiece.SOFTBALLJohn A. Holmes 13, Pasquotank 3: The Lady Aces (7-4, 6-0 NCC) won in six innings at Pasquotank (1-5, 0-4 NCC) Friday.Molly Cobb had two hits and three RBIs as Reagan Privott and Ashlee Richardson both followed with two RBIs.Currituck 4, Manteo 1: The Lady Knights (4-3, 2-1 NCC) scored all four of their runs at Manteo (4-9, 2-4 NCC) in the top of the seventh Friday.Amelia Cervantes had two hits in the win as Addyson Romanczyk pitched four innings of three-hit, shutout ball, and Kailey Bryant pitched three innings and gave up just the one run.Camden 17, First Flight 7: The Lady Bruins (9-1, 5-0 NCC) scored a season-high amount of runs in their home win over the Lady Nighthawks (3-4, 2-4 NCC) Friday.Cape Hatteras 11, Northeastern 1: The Lady Eagles (0-7) lost on the road to the Lady Hurricanes (4-5) Friday.Perquimans 18, Tarboro 0: The Lady Pirates (9-3, 4-0 FRC) won at home over Tarboro (0-10, 0-4 FRC) Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesLooking back at The Waltons...Former ECPD officer indicted on 2 felony chargesFirst Betsy Town Flats tenants to move in last weekend of AprilSheriff: One injured after car occupants exchange gunfire on US 17Albemarle Neighbor: Swain hoping to have impact as Perquimans CTE directorNo injuries or fatalities in house fire on Salem Church RoadFed probation, parole officers conduct search at EC homeTherapy dog Cooper having impact at Perquimans Central'Why is it taking so long?': Residents confront SAGA over hotel rehabHigh School Baseball | Pasquotank rolls past John A. Holmes Images