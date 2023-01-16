The Northeastern girls’ basketball team cruised at home past Currituck 79-27 on Friday night at home.
In the game, junior Jasmine Felton surpassed her 1,000th career point as a Lady Eagle.
Northeastern (12-0, 6-0 NCC) were scheduled to face West Craven on Monday afternoon, while Currituck (6-7, 4-2 NCC) heads to Hertford County next on Tuesday.
John A. Holmes 39, Camden 27: The Lady Aces (8-7, 2-4 NCC) earned the road win over the Lady Bruins (5-7, 1-5 NCC) on Friday.
Down 8-7 after one quarter, Edenton outscored Camden 12-4 in the second quarter for a 19-12 lead at halftime.
The Lady Aces will look for a third straight win with a home game against Manteo on Tuesday, while Camden hosts Pasquotank the same day.
Victory Christian 33, Christ Covenant 26: The Lady Eagles improved to 11-1 with Friday night’s home win over the Lady Spartans (9-4).
Jessica Van Essendelft led the way for Victory with 16 points.
Victory Christian is scheduled to host Suffolk Christian (Va.) next on Tuesday.
Perquimans 32, Riverside-Martin 11: The Lady Pirates (11-2, 5-0 FRC) won easily at home over the Lady Knights (1-10, 1-4 FRC) on Friday.
They head to Bertie next on Tuesday.
First Flight 47, Pasquotank 25: The Lady Panthers are 0-14 (0-6 NCC) after their road loss to the Lady Nighthawks (9-3, 3-3 NCC) Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northeastern 59 Currituck 57: The Eagles (7-4, 5-1 NCC) hung on to avoid an upset over the Knights (6-7, 1-5 NCC) at home on Friday.
Both teams were scheduled to participate in the fifth annual border clash on Monday.
Camden 50, John A. Holmes 49: The Bruins (7-5, 3-3 NCC) bounced back from a late five-point deficit to win on a Romeo Paxton buzzer-beating 3-pointer to narrowly beat the Aces (7-8, 1-5 NCC) at home Friday.
Brayson Harrell led Camden will 11 points followed by J’ron Pendleton’s nine and Jordan Cooper’s eight.
Both teams participated in Monday’s border clash at Elizabeth City State.
First Flight 74, Pasquotank 51: The Panthers (6-7, 1-5 NCC) dropped their road contest to the Nighthawks (8-6, 4-2 NCC) on Friday.
Sincere William led Pasquotank with 13 points. The Panthers were scheduled to play a night game Monday at the border clash.
Riverside-Martin 84, Perquimans 61: The Pirates (2-10, 2-4 FRC) lost at home to the Knights (9-5, 5-1 FRC) on Friday.
They were scheduled to play a morning game at the border clash on Monday.
Christ Covenant 69, Victory Christian 42: The Eagles (5-8) lost at home to the Spartans (8-5) on Friday.
Seventh-grader Timothy Vidal led Victory with 17 points in the game.
They host Suffolk Christian (Va.) on Tuesday.
WRESTLING
Currituck went a perfect 4-0 at the Havelock Duals on Saturday
The Knights defeated North East Carolina Prep 45-25, Havelock 47-24, New Hanover 49-30, Hunt 72-0 and Orange 34-32.
Wyatt Noser, David Saunders and Dalton Gay went undefeated on the day.
In the Jolly Rodger Women’s Invitational at Corinth-Holders High School in Wendell, Kampbell Belangia took fourth in the 138-pound weight class and Zoe Livesay took third at 145.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Elizabeth City State 95, Shaw 90: The Vikings came back on the road Saturday after trailing by 13, 25-12, seven minutes in.
They got within 50-44 by halftime and outscored the Bears 51-40 in the second half for the win.
Jaquantae Harris led ECSU with 24 points as Eric Butler and Tre Richardson both scored 17 points. Jaden Flournoy had 13 points, while Amadou Faye had 14 rebounds and nine points.
ECSU (7-10, 2-5 CIAA) hosts Bowie State on Wednesday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Shaw 56, Elizabeth City 48: The Lady Vikings (10-5, 4-3 CIAA) had their three-game winning streak snapped on Saturday at Shaw.
ECSU led 24-22 at halftime, but Shaw entered the fourth quarter up one, 39-38, and pulled away in the final 10 minutes.
NyAsia Blango led ECSU with 11 points.