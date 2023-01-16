NHS Jasmine Felton vs. First Flight

Northeastern’s Jasmine Felton (23), shown here in a home game against First Flight in December, scored her 1,000th career point in the Lady Eagles' home win over Currituck on Friday.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

The Northeastern girls’ basketball team cruised at home past Currituck 79-27 on Friday night at home.

In the game, junior Jasmine Felton surpassed her 1,000th career point as a Lady Eagle.