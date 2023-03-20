Camden vs. Edenton Softball 2

John A. Holmes’ Madison Griffin, shown here during a state playoff game last season at Camden, homered twice in the Lady Aces’ 13-3 win over Manteo, Friday at John A. Holmes High School.

 The Daily Advance

EDENTON — The John A. Holmes softball team defeated Manteo 13-3 at home Friday.

The Lady Aces (2-4, 2-0 NCC) pulled ahead with a six-run fourth for a 7-1 lead and scored six more times in the fourth for a 13-1 lead. The game ended in five innings.