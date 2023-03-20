EDENTON — The John A. Holmes softball team defeated Manteo 13-3 at home Friday.
The Lady Aces (2-4, 2-0 NCC) pulled ahead with a six-run fourth for a 7-1 lead and scored six more times in the fourth for a 13-1 lead. The game ended in five innings.
Madison Griffin hit two home runs and a double, while knocking in seven runs in the win. Molly Cobb had two doubles and three RBIs.
Perquimans 6, Greenbrier Christian (Va.) 2: The Lady Pirates improved to 5-1 with the home win over the Lady Gators (1-1) Friday.
Perquimans scored twice in both the third and fourth innings to separate itself to a 5-1 lead.
Bristyl Riddick had two hits and a run batted in, while Karsyn Clayton had one hit and two runs knocked in.
Camden 10, Pasquotank 7: The Lady Bruins (6-1, 2-0 NCC) won a high-scoring affair at home over the Lady Panthers (1-3, 0-2 NCC) Friday.
BASEBALL
New Life Academy 9, Albemarle School 5: The Bobcats improved to 2-1 with the road win over the Colts (2-2) on Friday.
New Life trailed 5-1 before taking a 6-5 lead late. Blake Winslow threw 4.2 scoreless innings in relief for the Bobcats.
Pasquotank 3, Camden 1: The Panthers (4-1, 2-0 NCC) earned the road win Friday over the Bruins (3-3, 0-2 NCC) to earn a two-game sweep of Camden last week.
Both teams scored once in the first inning before Pasquotank scored twice in the fifth.
Josh Wise was the winning pitcher with a complete game allowing one earned run on seven hits, walking no one and striking out five.
Ryan Robinson led the way offensively for the Panthers with two hits, including a double , and a run batted in.
Currituck 11, Hertford County 0: The Knights (4-1, 2-0 NCC) handled the Bears (1-5, 0-2 NCC) easily on the road Friday.
Caleb Dennis, who pitched four innings, and Braden Williams, who pitched the other two innings, combined for a no-hitter.
Ethan Thomas and Will Brumsey both hit home runs and knocked in two runs in the game.
John A. Holmes 14, Manteo 0: The Aces (3-4, 2-0 NCC) cruised past Manteo (3-4, 0-2 NCC) at home Friday.
Caleb Chappell had three hits and three RBIs.
Perquimans 3, North Raleigh Christian 2: The Pirates (3-4) won a neutral-site game in Wilson’s Fleming Stadium over the 4-4 Knights on Saturday.
Perquimans took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first and added two insurance runs in the fifth on a Jacob Askew home run before North Raleigh scored twice in the bottom half of the inning.
Maddux Thach threw five innings of one-hit ball, striking out five and walking three. Only one of the two runs scored on him was earned. Connor Futrell pitched two shutout innings to close it.
First Flight 12, Northeastern 4: The Eagles (1-3, 0-2 NCC) lost at home Friday to the Nighthawks (2-1, 2-0 NCC) after falling behind 11-0 in the first three innings.
