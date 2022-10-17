Weekend Roundup | John A. Holmes football handles First Flight From staff reports David Gough Author email Oct 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email John A. Holmes’ Divon Ward (7), shown during a win over Currituck, ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns against First Flight, Friday at John A. Holmes High School. Photo by Christian Richardson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EDENTON — The John A. Holmes football team defeated First Flight 69-31 at home Friday night in a high-scoring affair.All of the scoring for the Nighthawks (0-7, 0-4 Northeastern Coastal Conference) was done in the second half as the Aces (6-2, 4-1 NCC) went into halftime with an already-commanding 40-0 lead.The two teams combined for 48 points in the third quarter alone with Edenton leading 63-25 by the end of it.Divon Ward led the Edenton offense with 155 rushing yards on nine carries, including three touchdowns of 19, 27 and 58 yards. Ky Basnight ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.Jimbo Parrish had two catches for 84 receiving yards.Edenton heads to Camden on Friday.Northeastern 42, Manteo 6: The Eagles (6-2, 5-0 NCC) cruised to the road win over Manteo (2-6, 1-4 NCC) Friday.Northeastern led 14-0 after the first quarter and 35-6 by halftime. Quarterback Jalen Melson threw for two touchdowns and an interception on 10-of-15 passing for 233 yards.Tyell Saunders was the recipient of both touchdown passes as he caught four balls for a total of 133 yards, while Shamaar Sutton had 70 receiving yards on three catches.Tyselle Spencer ran for three touchdowns on five carries for 171 yards on the ground.The Eagles are back home for a contest against Currituck on Friday.Hertford County 45, Camden 19: The Bruins (4-3, 1-3 NCC) lost their third straight game with the road loss to the Bears (7-1, 4-1 NCC) Friday.Hertford County, behind two 100-plus yard rushers Elijah Outlaw and quarterback Keveon Rodgers, held a 13-7 lead after one quarter and a 27-13 advantage at halftime. It was 33-19 after three.Malachi Wilson led Camden’s offense with 143 rushing yards on 23 carries. The Bruins host John A. Holmes Friday.Bertie 24, Perquimans 6: The Pirates (2-7, 2-3 Four Rivers Conference) dropped the road conference contest to the Falcons (3-5, 2-2 FRC) Friday.Perquimans finishes its regular season at Gates Friday.PLAYOFF BRACKETS RELEASEDThe NCHSAA girls tennis dual team state playoff brackets were released Monday.John A. Holmes (15-3) earned the No. 4 seed in the 2A east and will face a familiar opponent in No. 13 Washington (12-3) at home Wednesday.Back on September 12, the Lady Aces faced the Lady Pam Pack at home and came away with a tight 5-4 victory.If Edenton were to win again, they’d be guaranteed one more home match in the second round against either No. 5 Raleigh Charter or No. 12 South Columbus next week.For NCISAA volleyball, Albemarle School will be the No. 3 seed in the 1A bracket.The Lady Colts (19-6-1) will have a home match Saturday with an opponent to be named later as the automatic quarterfinal berth waits out the first two rounds of the tournament. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesRivers breaks tie vote to rehire Freeman as city managerStudent dies following medical emergency at ECMSState LGC 'strongly opposed' to city rehiring FreemanLike vote to rehire Freeman, council split on reasonsSources: Freeman one of two finalists for EC city manager's jobCity to get summer collegiate baseball team in 2023Folwell: 'No room for error' in city's fiscal management after Freeman hiringECPD: Man threatened to discharge firearm at YouthBuildMurder, Mystery and Mayhem: Ghost Walk returns this weekendWaterman's: A mainstay in Edenton Images