John A. Holmes’ Divon Ward (7), shown during a win over Currituck, ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns against First Flight, Friday at John A. Holmes High School. 

 Photo by Christian Richardson

EDENTON — The John A. Holmes football team defeated First Flight 69-31 at home Friday night in a high-scoring affair.

All of the scoring for the Nighthawks (0-7, 0-4 Northeastern Coastal Conference) was done in the second half as the Aces (6-2, 4-1 NCC) went into halftime with an already-commanding 40-0 lead.