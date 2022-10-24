John A. Holmes Ellie Spear Regional Medal

John A. Holmes' Ellie Spear poses with her medal, Saturday at Greene Central High School, after winning the 2A eastern regional girls' tennis singles championship for the second straight season.

 Submitted Photo

SNOW HILL — Northeastern and John A. Holmes will be sending girls tennis players to states after clinching performances at regionals this weekend at Greene Central High School.

Edenton’s Ellie Spear won her second straight 2A eastern regional singles championship.