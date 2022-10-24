SNOW HILL — Northeastern and John A. Holmes will be sending girls tennis players to states after clinching performances at regionals this weekend at Greene Central High School.
Edenton’s Ellie Spear won her second straight 2A eastern regional singles championship.
She defeated Greene Central’s Anna Katherine Medlin in a full three sets and a tiebreaker in the championship round with a 6-2, 0-6, 7-6 (7-3) result.
On her way there, Spear defeated East Carteret’s Cate Wolf 6-0, 6-1 in the first round and Goldsboro’s Adrianna Davis 6-0, 6-2 in the second round.
She faced Northeastern’s Jada Simpson in the third round and won 6-2, 6-1, to reach the championship.
Simpson, however, also clinched a spot at states with a third-place match win over Southwest Onslow’s Madison Small 6-4, 6-4.
In doubles, Northeastern’s Mary Ellen Foreman and Jessica Carter grabbed a spot at states with a third-place match win over Manteo’s Cora Walker and Natalia Buchta 6-4, 6-3.
The 2A state championships take place at Holly Springs’ Ting Park this Friday and Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
Perquimans def. Tarboro 25-5, 25-7, 25-5: The No. 3 Lady Pirates (22-1) swept their Four Rivers Conference counterpart No. 30 Lady Vikings (11-10) at home for a win in the 1A NCHSAA first round, Saturday.
It was the third time this season Perquimans swept Tarboro.
Victoria Williamson and Eby Scaff led Perquimans in kills with 12 and 11, respectively. The team also compiled 20 total aces with Scaff contributing seven, Marleigh Cooper getting six and Daven Brabble adding five.
The Lady Pirates are scheduled to host No. 14 Northside-Pinetown (19-5) in the second round Tuesday.
Camden def. Greene Central 25-11, 25-8, 25-16: The No. 2 Lady Bruins (21-2) earned the sweep of the No. 31 Lady Rams (10-12) in the first round of the 2A NCHSAA playoffs, Saturday at home.
Carlyn Tanis compiled 15 kills for Camden as Tessa Forehand had 10 and Adisyn Russell had eight. Peyton Carver had six aces and 19 assists, while Aaliyah Anderson had six blocks in the win.
The Lady Bruins now host No. 18 North Lenoir (18-5) in the second round Tuesday.
South Johnston def. Currituck 25-15, 19-25, 25-23, 25-21: The No. 19 Lady Knights’ season came to an end in the first round of the 3A playoffs against the No. 14 Lady Trojans (17-8) on the road, Saturday.
Currituck (13-11) was led by Faith Pellini’s eight kills and six blocks in the loss, while Emma Cole had six kills and Macy Wardle had three aces.
Bartlett Yancey def. John A. Holmes 25-21, 25-10, 25-23: The No. 28 Lady Aces (8-15) had their season end Saturday on the road against the No. 5 Lady Buccaneers (19-1) in the first round of the 2A NCHSAA playoffs.
FOOTBALL
Pasquotank 26, First Flight 19: The Panthers (3-6, 2-4 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated Nighthawks (0-8, 0-5 NCC) in Kill Devil Hills on Thursday.
Darrion Carver had 117 rushing yards on 19 carries, followed by quarterback Daniel Davis’s 97 rushing yards on 13 carries as Pasquotank ran for a total of 248 yards.
Davis also completed six of 10 passes for 113 yards. Amari Downing had 55 receiving yards and a touchdown on two catches for the Panthers. Javion Carthen led the way defensively with 10 tackles.
Pasquotank ends the regular season at Northeastern on Friday.
Gates 20, Perquimans 18: The Pirates (2-8, 2-4 FRC) had their season come to an end with the road loss to the Red Barons (5-4, 3-2 FRC) Friday.
COLLEGE
FOOTBALL
Virginia State 34, Elizabeth City State 12: The Vikings (5-3, 2-4 CIAA) lost for the first time at home this season against the Trojans (5-3, 4-2) Saturday afternoon.
Virginia State got on top early with the game’s first 20 points. Darius Hagans had a six-yard run with 10:27 left in the first quarter and the Trojan defense followed that up with a pick six 16 seconds later.
Jaylon Dean caught an 11-yard pass from Jordan Davis in the early part of the second quarter to make it 20-0.
Wynton Ruth got ECSU within 20-6 on an 18-yard run with 8:56 left in the second quarter. The score stayed the same at halftime.
A Davis six-yard run in the third quarter and a Kimo Clarke two-yard run with 6:40 left in the game made it 34-6 and ECSU quarterback Chase Williams had a one-yard rush with 4:05 to go for the game’s final score.
Williams went 5-of-17 passing for 33 yards, while Darian King led the Vikings in rushing with 59 yards on 12 touches.
Davis completed 14 of 35 throws for 158 yards for Virginia State, while Hagans and Upton Bailey had 111 and 115 rush yards, respectively, against the ECSU defense.
The Vikings play their final home game of the season against Bowie State on Saturday afternoon.