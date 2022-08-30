Currituck Saunders vs. Fork Union football

Currituck’s David Saunders (with ball) tries to break free of a tackle against Fork Union Military Academy (Va.), Friday at Currituck County High School.

 Photo by Christian Richardson

BARCO — The Currituck football team started its season on a positive note Friday night with a 30-22 victory over Fork Union Military Academy (Va.).

The Knights (1-0) led 14-3 after the first quarter and extended the lead over the Blue Devils (0-1) to 21-3 by halftime.