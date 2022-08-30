BARCO — The Currituck football team started its season on a positive note Friday night with a 30-22 victory over Fork Union Military Academy (Va.).
The Knights (1-0) led 14-3 after the first quarter and extended the lead over the Blue Devils (0-1) to 21-3 by halftime.
Ryan Fisher led the way with 160 rushing yards on 16 carries followed by R.J. Seymore’s 66 yards on 11 carries. Seymore was also 4-for-5 through the air for 48 passing yards with 43 of them coming off three catches from Damon Gerres.
Currituck next hosts Hickory (Va.) on Thursday evening.
John A. Holmes 40, Bertie 0: The Aces (1-0) cruised by the Falcons (0-2) on the road to open their season Friday.
Edenton next has its home opener against Rocky Mount on Thursday evening.
Rocky Mount 31, Northeastern 28: The Eagles (1-1) suffered their first regular season loss in two seasons with the road defeat against the Gryphons (1-1) Friday night.
Northeastern led 21-7 late in the second quarter before Rocky Mount got within a score with a touchdown with three seconds left in the half.
The Gryphons made it three unanswered touchdowns when they took a 28-21 lead with 2:25 left in the third quarter.
Northeastern tied it 28-28 with 4:45 left in regulation, but Rocky Mount added a game-winning field goal late.
Shamar Sutton led the Eagles offensively with three completions for 50 yards, 133 rushing yards on 10 carries and two catches for 33 yards.
The Eagles travel to J.H. Rose next Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
North Raleigh Christian Academy 9, Northeastern 1: Northeastern (1-1-1) lost its first match of the season Saturday afternoon at the NCSCA Classic in Cary.
The Eagles host Rocky Mount Tuesday evening. The two teams tied in Rocky Mount last week.
Trinity Christian 10, Victory Christian 1: The Eagles (0-1) dropped their season opener at home on Friday.
Parker Smith scored the lone goal for Victory, assisted by Chris Barcliff.