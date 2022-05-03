CAMDEN — Three days after losing 14-0 to the Camden Lady Bruins, the John A. Holmes softball team Friday reversed the script with a 6-4 win over Camden on the road.
After the Lady Bruins (14-3, 9-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) took a 2-1 lead after the first inning, Edenton (10-9, 7-3 NCC) tied it in the third and took the lead in the fourth for a 4-2 advantage.
The Lady Aces added two more in the sixth for some insurance as Camden added two runs in the following half-inning.
Jordan Ward hit a two-run home run for Edenton in the win as Marley Harrell went 3-for-3 with an RBI and Reagan Privott went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Camden’s Kamryn Nash, Carlyn Tanis, Morgan Gallop and Sydney Tatum all had two hits in their loss.
Despite it being the Lady Bruins’ first conference loss, they can wrap up the conference title with one win in two tries against Manteo this week, while Edenton will try to finish in second with two games against Hertford County.
BASEBALL
Currituck 7, Northeastern 1: The Knights (16-6, 10-2 NCC) defeated the Eagles (9-10, 4-8 NCC) Friday in Elizabeth City to keep sole possession of first place in the conference.
The Knights jumped in front 3-0 in the first inning as Northeastern’s only run came in the fifth when it was already down 4-0 before that point.
The Eagles finish the regular season this week with two games against Pasquotank, with one scheduled for home Tuesday and the other crosstown on Friday.
Currituck will close out the conference schedule with two games against First Flight with a road game scheduled for Tuesday and home game scheduled for Thursday. Two wins for the Knights will secure the conference championship and a split will at the very least bring in tiebreakers.
First Flight 6, Pasquotank 0: The Nighthawks (14-7, 9-3 NCC) defeated the Panthers (10-8, 6-7 NCC) in Elizabeth City Friday.
Garrett Brown had two of the three Panther hits with Josh Wise contributing the other one.
Pungo Christian Academy 18, Albemarle School 5: The Colts (6-7-1, 3-6-1 Tarheel Independent Conference) closed out their regular season with the home loss to the Raiders (11-6, 9-1 TIC) Friday.
Pungo scored 16 of its runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings after Albemarle School led 4-2 after three.
Parker Beale and Cole Langley both had two hits for the Colts in the game.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northeastern 1, Perquimans 1: For the second time this season, the Lady Pirates (7-3-2) and Lady Eagles (7-9-2) finished in a tie.
They played to a scoreless draw on April 14 in Elizabeth City, but the home Lady Pirates scored in the first half Friday before Northeastern scored in the second half.
The Lady Eagles were scheduled to host First Flight on Monday and head to Cape Hatteras on Wednesday, while Perquimans hosts Camden on Thursday.