BARCO — The Currituck softball team avenged a 5-1 loss to John A. Holmes earlier in the week to beat the Lady Aces 7-2 at home, Friday evening.
The Lady Knights (6-4, 5-2 Northeastern Coastal Conference) were led by Eboni Bailey’s three-hit, three-RBI day in four at-bats with one hit resulting in a home run.
Mirenda Shields went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Addyson Romanczyk allowed no earned runs on six hits in seven innings pitched.
Currituck led (Edenton 6-7, 5-1 NCC) 7-0 after five innings as the Lady Aces put both of their runs on the board in the top of the sixth.
Perquimans 17, Bertie 0: The Lady Pirates (10-4, 6-0 FRC) blew out the Lady Falcons (1-8, 1-4 FRC) for the second game in a row Friday, April 8.
Perquimans scored 14 of its runs in the bottom of the first inning and the remaining three in the second.
Kaileigh Nixon went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, while Kaitlyn Votava and Jewel Benton both had a hit and three RBIs. Kenly Stallings went 2-for-2 with two doubles and two runs knocked in.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bear Grass Charter 2, Perquimans 0: The Lady Pirates (6-3) lost their non-conference home game Friday to the Lady Bears (4-6-1).
Bear Grass scored both of its goals in the first half.
BASEBALL
Camden 7, Northeastern 0: The Bruins (9-4, 5-2 NCC) shut out the Eagles (7-5, 3-5 NCC) for a second straight game on Friday in Elizabeth City.
Cody Ives allowed just two hits and struck out an impressive 16 batters in a complete game effort on the mound for Camden.
Offensively, Jaden Clark went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a double.
Currituck 16, John A. Holmes 1: Three days after blowing a six-run lead and losing in Edenton, the Knights (9-4, 6-2 NCC) made sure it wasn’t going to happen again at home Friday against the Aces (9-5, 6-2 NCC).
Currituck broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the second before pouring one four in the third and eight in the fourth.
Currituck 27, Green Hope 2: The Knights (10-4) continued their offensive success Saturday afternoon nearly scoring 30 runs against the Hurricanes (3-11) at a neutral site.
It was the first of two games for Currituck on the day.
Green Hope 12, Currituck 4: The Knights (10-5) lost their second game Saturday to the Falcons (8-5).
Currituck scored four runs in the top of the fifth to grab a 4-3 lead, but Green Hope answered with five in the next half inning and four in the sixth.
COLLEGE
The Mid-Atlantic Christian baseball team split a home doubleheader with Virginia State Saturday afternoon.
After losing 19-5 in the first game, MACU (14-26) won the second game 6-5 in seven innings over the Trojans (10-14).
In the win, the Mustangs had just two hits and all six runs came in the bottom of the third as Virginia State pitching walked eight batters.
Trey Martin earned the win on the mound with 3.2 innings pitched and one earned run on four strikeouts and two hits allowed.