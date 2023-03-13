MACU baseball Caleb Whitley

Caleb Whitley (batting), shown here in a 2020 practice, threw a no-hitter for Mid-Atlantic Christian against Grace Christian last Tuesday at Pasquotank County High School.

 The Daily Advance/

A week that began with a no-hitter from pitcher Caleb Whitley turned into a five-game winning streak with a doubleheader sweep of Christendom on Saturday for Mid-Atlantic Christian baseball.

Whitley’s no-hitter came last Tuesday at home in a 9-0 seven-inning victory over Grace Christian.