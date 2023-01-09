The Mid-Atlantic Christian men’s basketball dominated Appalachian Bible College 129-64 in a home game on Saturday afternoon.
The Mustangs (5-6) had two 30-plus point scorers in Talik Totten with 34 and Noah Richardson-Keys with 31. Richardson-Keys produced a double-double with 15 rebounds.
Four other scorers reached double-digits with Jajour Lambert adding 19, Marqueze Bone getting 18, Jeremiah Dickerson putting up 11 and Micah Colburn contributing 10.
The team was hot from the 3-point line going 15-of-32 (46.9%) from beyond the arc while shooting 54-of-92 (58.7%) overall from the field.
MACU won the turnover battle 23-9 resulting in winning the points-on-turnovers battle 43-10.
The Mustangs host Virginia Peninsula Community College next on Wednesday.
Elizabeth City State 69, Johnson C. Smith 61: The Vikings (5-9, 1-4 CIAA) broke a four-game losing streak at home Saturday with the victory over the Golden Bulls (4-9, 0-4 CIAA).
ECSU led 33-25 at halftime and held on the rest of the way.
The Vikings were led by Tre Richardson’s 22 points, while Amadou Faye went for a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
ECSU, along with the women’s team, was scheduled to end a three-home-games-in-five-days stretch with a contest against Winston-Salem State on Monday evening.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Elizabeth City State 70, Johnson C. Smith 60: The Lady Vikings improved to 9-4 (3-2 CIAA) with Saturday’s home win over the Lady Golden Bulls (4-9, 0-4 CIAA).
ECSU opened up a 23-14 lead after one quarter and 45-26 at halftime. Johnson C. Smith, which has now lost six straight, clawed back in the third to get within 58-49, but the Lady Vikings held on.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northeastern 58, Camden 52: The Eagles (5-3, 3-1 NCC) came back from a halftime deficit of 35-22 on the road against the Bruins (6-4, 2-2 NCC) on Friday.
They outscored Camden 23-11 in the third quarter to trail by one and won the fourth quarter 13-6.
Tyell Saunders led Northeastern with 27 points as Brett Mansfield led Camden with 15 points.
Veritas Collegiate (Va) 69, Northeastern 66: A day after the Eagles’ comeback win, they fell victim to a comeback from the Spartans (8-3) on the road.
Northeastern (5-4), led by TyQuan Harney’s 16 points, led 53-48 after three to break a 40-40 halftime tie, but Veritas took the fourth quarter 21-13.
Manteo 39, Pasquotank 37: The Panthers (6-4, 1-3 NCC) nearly knocked off Manteo (10-1, 4-0 NCC) at home Friday with a 17-9 third quarter to take a 31-29 lead before Manteo outscored them 10-6 in the fourth.
Pasquotank was led by Seth Evans’ 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Darrion Carver followed with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Tarboro 65, Perquimans 55: The Pirates (2-8, 2-2 FRC) lost at home Friday to the Vikings (1-8, 1-3 FRC), who got their first win of the season.
Keonte’ Foreman had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds for Perquimans, followed by Kirk Brown Jr.’s 13 points and Shavoris Lewis Jr.’s 10 points.
Lawrence Academy 79, Albemarle School 32: The Colts (2-9, 1-2 TIC) lost at home Friday to the Warriors (10-6, 1-1 TIC).
Victory Christian: The Eagles (5-6) split two games in a tournament over the weekend. They lost to Greenville Christian 65-48 on Friday before beating Great Hope Baptist (Va.) 52-45 on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Perquimans 43, Tarboro 18: The Lady Pirates (9-2, 3-0 FRC) handled business against the Lady Vikings (5-4, 2-2 FRC) at home Friday.
Crishya Sellers earned a triple-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 11 steals. Lailana Harris followed with eight points and seven assists with J’tia Watson adding nine points and nine rebounds.
Northeastern 81, Camden 37: The Lady Eagles (10-0, 4-0 NCC) cruised to a road win over the Lady Bruins (5-5, 1-3 NCC) that included a 35-point fourth quarter.
Manteo 68, Pasquotank 20: The Lady Panthers (0-11, 0-4 NCC) lost at home to Manteo (7-2, 3-1 NCC) Friday.
Lawrence Academy 55, Albemarle School 41: The Lady Colts (7-7, 0-3 TIC) dropped their Friday home contest to the Lady Warriors (12-1, 7-0 TIC).
Victory Christian: The Lady Eagles are now 10-0 on the season after two wins in a tournament this weekend.
Victory beat Greenville Christian Academy 52-38 on Friday and Faith Christian 42-35 on Saturday.
WRESTLING
The Currituck wrestling team went a perfect 5-0 in the Charger Duals Saturday held at Ayden-Grifton High School.
The Knights beat New Hanover 55-24, West Carteret 36-29, West Craven 60-18, Pamlico 54-27 and Ayden-Grifton 45-18.