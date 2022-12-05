ECSU/MACU basketball 2

Mid-Atlantic Christian’s Tyeisha Williams (with ball) posted a double-double in the Lady Mustangs' win over Christendom, Saturday in MACU's Chesson Gym.

 The Daily Advance

The Mid-Atlantic Christian women’s basketball team went 2-0 over the weekend to get back to a .500 record.

With both games home, the Lady Mustangs (3-3) defeated Trinity (D.C.) 68-41 Friday and Christendom 65-52 on Saturday afternoon.