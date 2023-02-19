NHS Corey Fazekas vs. Currituck Tolliver

Northeastern's Corey Fazekas (right), shown here during a December match, won second place in the 2A 132-pound weight class at the NCHSAA individual wrestling state championships this weekend in Greensboro.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

GREENSBORO — Nine area wrestlers participated a the NCHSAA individual state wrestling championships over the weekend.

Only one finished in the top four of his respective classification’s weight class.