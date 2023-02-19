GREENSBORO — Nine area wrestlers participated a the NCHSAA individual state wrestling championships over the weekend.
Only one finished in the top four of his respective classification’s weight class.
Northeastern’s Corey Fazekas made it to the 2A 132-pound championship before placing second after losing to David McEachern of Mt. Pleasant.
Fazekas lost by fall 4:43 into the match, but the sophomore reached the championship round by pinning his first two opponents and winning by a 5-3 decision in the semifinal.
Other area wrestlers who qualified to compete at state championships over the weekend were Northeastern’s Eric Fazekas and Davante Barrington, Pasquotank’s Jahiem Gibson, John A. Holmes’ Gavin Pierce and Jackson Stegall, and Currituck’s Dalton Gay, Matthew Lieberman and David Saunders.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northeastern 72, Manteo 47: The No. 1 Lady Eagles (24-1) easily defeated No. 2 Manteo (16-6) for the Northeastern Coastal Conference championship at Hertford County on Friday.
Northeastern took control in the first quarter leading 21-2 after eight minutes.
Aniyah Rainey and Jasmine Felton scored 27 points and 23 points, respectively, in the win.
Victory Christian: The Lady Eagles (20-2) won the MACAA 1A championship over the weekend with a 38-33 win over Ahoskie Christian.
They beat Mount Calvary Christian in a Friday semifinal game and Pamlico Christian in a first-round game on Thursday to get to Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hertford County 79, Northeastern 39: The No. 3 Eagles (15-9) were blown out in the NCC championship by the No. 1 Bears (21-4) at Hertford County on Friday.
Sayvion Saunders and Jayden Alexander combined for half of Northeastern’s points with 10 apiece.
PLAYOFF BRACKETS
The NCHSAA released its state playoff brackets for basketball on Saturday.
A combined seven boys’ and girls’ teams from the Daily Advance’s coverage area will be playing in Tuesday’s first round.
On the girls’ side, Northeastern, Perquimans, John A. Holmes and Currituck will be in their respective classification’s bracket.
Northeastern (24-1) is the No. 3 seed in the 2A east and will host No. 30 Princeton (11-12) in the first round. If they keep advancing, the Lady Eagles are guaranteed at least three home playoff games.
John A. Holmes is another 2A representative (13-11) as the No. 18 Lady Aces head to No. 15 Hertford County (16-8) in the first round. It will be the third straight game Edenton’s opponent is the Lady Bears, who it beat last Friday and lost to in the NCC tournament.
Perquimans is the No. 5 seed in the 1A east (21-2) hosting No. 28 Columbia (9-13) on Tuesday.
Much like Edenton, No. 24 Currituck (10-13) will also face a familiar NCC foe it already faced twice in the last week and a half. The Lady Knights go to No. 9 First Flight (13-8) for a 3A first round game Tuesday.
Currituck defeated the Lady Knighthawks 47-40 at First Flight in the NCC’s first round.
On the boys’ side, No. 14 Northeastern (15-9) will host No. 19 Red Springs (17-9) in a 2A first round game Tuesday. A win could put them up against No. 3 Hertford County again in the second round.
Camden is the No. 20 seed in the 2A as the Bruins (13-10) head to No. 13 Greene Central (21-6) Tuesday and No. 28 John A. Holmes (9-16) goes to No. 5 South Granville (20-7).
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Shaw 55, Elizabeth City State 54: The Lady Vikings (16-10, 9-6 CIAA) narrowly lost their senior night game to the Lady Bears (15-12, 7-7 CIAA) on Saturday.
Akyia King led ECSU with 11 points followed by Dy’Jhanik Armfield’s 10.
The Lady Vikings go into the CIAA Tournament as the No. 5 seed and will face No. 12 St. Augustine’s on Tuesday at 2:20 p.m. in Baltimore, Md.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Shaw 70, Elizabeth City State 60: The Vikings (12-15, 6-10 CIAA) lost their senior night game against the Bears (14-13, 8-8 CIAA) Saturday.
Jaden Flournoy led ECSU with 18 points.
ECSU will be the No. 9 seed in the CIAA tournament facing No. 8 Livingstone on Tuesday at 8:50 p.m. All men’s and women’s games of the tournament can be seen on ESPN+.