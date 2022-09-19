Weekend Roundup | Northeastern blows out First Flight with strong first half From staff reports David Gough Author email Sep 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Northeastern’s Shamar Sutton, shown during a 2021 playoff game, had a 99-yard punt return for a touchdown against First Flight, Friday in Kill Devil Hills. File photo Joel Sutton/Joel Onais Photography Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KILL DEVIL HILLS — The Northeastern football team is back in the win column after beating First Flight 49-13 on the road Friday night.All 49 points for the Eagles (2-2, 1-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) came in the first half. They had five touchdowns against the Nighthawks (0-4, 0-1 NCC) in the second quarter alone.Jalen Melson completed 11 of 15 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns, while Shymeer Williams led the rushing attack with 75 yards on five carries and Khamani Bennett had two catches for 64 yards.A first-quarter touchdown was the result of a 99-yard punt return to the end zone from Shamar Sutton, who already has three kickoff returns for a touchdown this season.Northeastern heads to Edenton next.John A. Holmes 56, Manteo 14: The Aces (3-1, 1-0 NCC) took care of business at Manteo (1-3, 0-1 NCC) Friday.It was a 35-6 lead at the half, including a 28-0 second quarter.Quarterback D.J. Capehart was 5-for-5 passing, while rushing for 70 yards on three keepers.Ky Basnight ran for a game-high 96 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.Tarboro 48, Perquimans 20: The Pirates (0-5, 0-1 Four Rivers Conference) lost at home to the Vikings (4-1, 1-0 FRC) Friday.Perquimans trailed 14-6 after the first quarter and 26-12 at halftime before Tarboro outscored the Pirates 16-0 in the third to secure its win.Perquimans goes to South Creek next.VOLLEYBALLTrinity Christian def. Victory Christian 25-13, 7-25, 28-26, 25-7: Despite a dominant second set and a tight third set, the Lady Eagles lost in four sets Friday and dropped to 7-4.They host Suffolk Christian (Va.) this upcoming Friday.Albemarle School def. Bethel Assembly Christian 25-21, 25-19, 25-18: The Lady Colts (12-3-1) handed the Lady Eagles (9-1) their first loss of the season Friday in Windsor.ENDLESS SUMMER TOURNAMENTBoth Currituck and Albemarle School participated in the Endless Summer Tournament in Virginia Beach on Saturday.The Lady Colts (12-3-1) won their first two matches against Portsmouth Christian (Va.) and Deep Creek (Va.) before being swept by Landstown (Va.) and New Kent (Va.).The Lady Knights (6-6) were swept by Bishop O’Connell (Va.), swept Norfolk Christian (Va.) and lost to New Kent in three sets. Each match in the tournament was a best-of-five.BOYS SOCCERTrinity Christian 12, Victory Christian 3: The road loss for the Eagles on Friday put them at 0-6 on the season. They play Suffolk Christian (Va.) at home this upcoming Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesHertford man charged after brandishing BB rifle at WalmartStill on the job: Hospital honors long-time employeesWebster: Curfew changes better define penaltiesPasquotank approves pilot telework policyCity to host pep rally for ECSU football fans ThursdaySilver Alert canceled for Chowan manCommittee of 100 provides $15K to start downtown shuttle serviceCamden sheriff investigates assault with deadly weapon reportWork zone: Lane of Elizabeth St. closed for 30 days to accommodate work at apartment complexSheriff's school safety forum postponed due to Trump NC visit Images