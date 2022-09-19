090221_eda_football_northeastern_sutton_rose File photo

Northeastern's Shamar Sutton, shown during a 2021 playoff game, had a 99-yard punt return for a touchdown against First Flight, Friday in Kill Devil Hills.

KILL DEVIL HILLS — The Northeastern football team is back in the win column after beating First Flight 49-13 on the road Friday night.

All 49 points for the Eagles (2-2, 1-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) came in the first half. They had five touchdowns against the Nighthawks (0-4, 0-1 NCC) in the second quarter alone.