ROBBINS — The Perquimans football team’s playoff run came to an end with a 42-26 loss to unbeaten North Moore in a 1A NCHSAA third-round playoff game Friday night.

The No. 23 Pirates (4-9) fell behind early after the No. 2 Mustangs (13-0) scored the game's first three touchdowns to take a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.