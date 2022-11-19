ROBBINS — The Perquimans football team’s playoff run came to an end with a 42-26 loss to unbeaten North Moore in a 1A NCHSAA third-round playoff game Friday night.
The No. 23 Pirates (4-9) fell behind early after the No. 2 Mustangs (13-0) scored the game's first three touchdowns to take a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Perquimans finally got on the board with a Shaun Garcia rushing TD to make it 21-6 with five minutes left in the first half. That’s where the game stood at halftime.
The Pirates scored in the second half’s opening minute on a rushing score from quarterback Braylon Knapp, but the two-point conversion was no good and the deficit remained at two scores.
North Moore would lose its third turnover of the game minutes later, but the Mustangs defense picked up the offense with a 25-yard pick six by Parker King with 3:29 left in the third quarter to increase the home team's lead to 28-12.
Perquimans scored on an Omaree Hunter 32-yard reception from Knapp with 1:16 left in the quarter, but again a two-point conversion failed and the Pirates still trailed 28-18.
Nathan Rogers put the Mustangs up 35-18 with a rushing score five minutes into the fourth quarter and a 90-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Elliott Furr put the game away. North Moore led 42-18 with just 2:17 to go.
With that, a run most people didn’t expect a 2-8 regular-season team to make was finished.
“We kind of found ourselves,” Perquimans head coach Ian Rapanick said of the Pirates' unlikely playoff run. “We started to play our kind of football. ... It’s been a special little run that we had. A lot of people didn’t expect us to win the first round and we were able to host a second-round game. It was big for our community."
He described his team as a "tough group of guys" and said the seniors the Pirates are losing "are going to be greatly missed."
“It’s not necessarily the way you want (the season) to end, but the sun is going to come up tomorrow and you learn from it," Rapanick said.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Camden 45, Cape Hatteras 33: The Lady Bruins (1-0) started their season off with a road win over the Lady Hurricanes (1-1) Friday after erasing a 15-7 deficit after one quarter.
Camden got within 20-17 at the end of the first half and led 31-25 after three.
Faith Underwood led the Lady Bruins with 20 points including five 3-pointers as Aaliyah Anderson hauled in 13 rebounds.
Albemarle School 46, Mattamuskeet 25: The Lady Colts improved to 3-1 with the home win over the Lady Lakers (0-1) on Friday evening.
Albemarle School used an 11-0 second quarter to go up 27-7 at halftime.
Madelyn Delosreyes led the Lady Colts with 15 points, four assists and four steals, while Addie Proctor had 14 points and three steals. Madison Mansfield had eight rebounds and three blocks in the win.
Victory Christian 57, Ahoskie Christian 32: The Lady Eagles improved to 5-0 with the road win over the Lady Warriors (0-3) Friday evening.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Victory Christian 50, Ahoskie Christian 43: The Eagles improved to 3-3 with the road win over the Warriors (1-4) Friday.
Northwood Temple Academy 72, Camden 46: The Bruins started their season with a neutral-site loss against the Eagles (4-3) of Fayetteville.
The teams were tied 15-15 after the first quarter before Northwood Temple broke away with a 24-10 second quarter.
WRESTLING
The Northeastern wrestling team competed in the Wynn Butler Dual Tournament at North Pitt High School on Saturday and came away with a 3-2 record in head-to-head results.
Northeastern defeated Ayden-Grifton 42-36, North Johnston 48-30, Roanoke Rapids 60-6 and lost to South Lenoir 48-36 and SouthWest Edgecombe 42-42 (by criteria).
Cory Fazekas, Eric Fazekas, Khamani Barcliff and Junior Kimble all went 5-0 on the day
COLLEGE
VOLLEYBALL
ERIE, Pa. — The Elizabeth City State volleyball team was swept by No. 1 Gannon 22-25, 19-25, 10-25 in the first round of the NCAA Division II tournament Friday evening on Gannon’s home floor.
The Lady Vikings (25-8) stayed close with the Lady Knights (27-5) in the first set but could never grab the lead. It was 8-8 and after four straight ECSU points, it was later 16-16 and then 18-18 but Gannon responded by taking the lead again each time.
It was eventually 23-22 Lady Knights before they earned the next two points to close out the set.
The second set was just as tight until a 22-19 advantage from Gannon. The Lady Knights then ripped off three straight to take a 2-0 lead in sets.
The third set was all Gannon as it rolled its way to a first-round win. The Lady Vikings found themselves down 10-4 early and then 19-8 in the midst of the frame and could never recover.
Elizabeth Kellum led ECSU with 10 kills, 10 digs and three blocks. Kayleigh Sullivan also had 10 digs to go along with 11 assists.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Mid-Atlantic Christian 111, The Crown College 66: The Mustangs (3-1) routed the Royal Crusaders Saturday afternoon at home.
MACU took a 71-31 lead at halftime as the team shot 45-of-82 (55.6%) from the field for the whole game.
Talik Totten led the Mustangs with 31 points and seven assists as Noah Richardson-Key followed with 16 points, Micah Coburn had 14 points and three players in Jajour Lambert, Jalen Jones and Jeremiah Dickerson all had 13 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Chowan 64, Elizabeth City State 60: The Lady Vikings (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season after a furious second-half comeback fell short against the Lady Hawks (3-1) on the road Saturday.
Chowan led 39-21 at halftime, but ECSU pressured the Lady Hawks into 18 turnovers in the second half alone and eventually took 57-56 and 59-58 leads in the fourth quarter.
Reagan Wilson free throws, however, put Chowan back in front 61-59 with 42 seconds left as the home team survived.
NyAsia Blango scored a game-high 16 points for ECSU in the loss.