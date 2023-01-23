Perquimans Harris vs. Camden

Perquimans’ Lailana Harris (with ball), shown here in a December game against Camden, had a double-double in the Lady Pirates' 64-28 win over Gates, Friday at Perquimans County High School.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

HERTFORD — The Perquimans’ girls basketball team handled Gates easily 64-28 on Friday at home.

The win for the Lady Pirates (13-2, 7-0 Four Rivers conference) puts them safely in first place of the conference as the Lady Red Barons (8-8, 5-2 FRC) remains in second place with both league losses to Perquimans.