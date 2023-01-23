HERTFORD — The Perquimans’ girls basketball team handled Gates easily 64-28 on Friday at home.
The win for the Lady Pirates (13-2, 7-0 Four Rivers conference) puts them safely in first place of the conference as the Lady Red Barons (8-8, 5-2 FRC) remains in second place with both league losses to Perquimans.
Two Perquimans players finished with double-doubles as Crishya Sellers led with 19 points and 13 rebounds, while Lailana Harris had 15 steals and 10 rebounds.
The Lady Pirates host Washington County next on Tuesday.
John A. Holmes 45, Hertford County 44: The Lady Aces (9-8, 3-5 NCC) upended the Lady Bears (11-4, 6-2 NCC) at home Friday.
Edenton trailed 17-12 after eight minutes before going into halftime up 22-21. The teams entered the fourth quarter tied 35-35.
They go to Northeastern next on Tuesday.
Pungo Christian 58, Albemarle School 44: The Lady Colts (10-9, 3-4 TIC) lost on the road to the Lady Raiders (16-2, 5-1 TIC) on Friday.
Albemarle School held a 39-38 lead after three quarters before Pungo outscored them 20-5 in the final period. Kyndall Banks led the road team with 19 points as Miranda Parker had 11.
The Lady Colts host Ridgecroft on Tuesday.
Trinity Christian 48, Victory Christian 28: The Lady Eagles (12-2) suffered just their second loss of the season Friday at home to the Lady Tigers (14-4).
Trinity led 24-20 at halftime before pulling away with an 11-6 third quarter and 13-2 fourth quarter.
Manteo 61, Camden 34: The Lady Bruins (6-8, 2-6 NCC) lost at Manteo (9-4, 5-3 NCC) on Friday.
Faith Underwood led Camden with 16 points followed by Aaliyah Anderson’s nine points and 13 rebounds.
The Lady Bruins go to Currituck on Tuesday.
Northeastern 65, Pasquotank 11: The Lady Eagles (15-0, 8-0 NCC) cruised to the road win over the Lady Panthers (0-16, 0-8 NCC) on Friday.
Pasquotank goes to Hertford County next on Tuesday.
First Flight 41, Currituck 37: The Lady Knights (6-9, 4-4 NCC) dropped their home contest to the Lady Nighthawks (10-4, 4-4 NCC) on Friday.
Currituck, led by Octavia Everette’s 11 points, led 24-16 at halftime before First Flight got back into it with a 13-4 third quarter.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northeastern 56, Pasquotank 43: The Eagles (9-5, 6-2 NCC) earned the road win over the Panthers (6-10, 1-7 NCC) on Friday.
They led 19-10 after one quarter before leading 36-21 at halftime.
Tyell Saunders led Northeastern with 19 points, while Sayvion Saunders had 13 points and nine rebounds. Amari Downing led Pasquotank with 11 points with Javion Carthen adding nine.
Gates 59, Perquimans 49: The Pirates (2-13, 2-6 NCC) lost their ninth straight game with the home loss to the Red Barons (8-8, 5-2 NCC) Friday.
Shavoris Lewis Jr. led Perquimans with 12 points and eight rebounds as Keonte’ Foreman had 11 points.
Manteo 58, Camden 51: The Bruins (9-6, 4-4 NCC) lost at Manteo (12-3, 6-2 NCC) Friday.
Jordan Cooper and Xzavior Wiggins led Camden with 16 and 13 points, respectively.
Hertford County 60, John A. Holmes 46: The Aces (7-11, 1-7 NCC) lost at home to the Bears (12-3, 7-1 NCC) Friday.
Edenton goes to Northeastern on Tuesday.
First Flight 78, Currituck 67: The Knights (6-10, 1-7 NCC) lost at home Friday to the Nighthawks (10-7, 6-2 NCC).
Jamie Dance had 13 points and 10 rebounds as Damien Hicks also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Luke Morgan led with 14 points.
Trinity Christian 62, Victory Christian 34: The Eagles (6-9) lost at home to the 16-6 Tigers on Friday.
Victory was scheduled to play New Life Academy on Monday.
Pungo Christian 78, Victory Christian 31: The Colts (2-13, 1-5 TIC) were blown out on the road Friday by the Raiders (14-4, 5-1 TIC).
They are scheduled to host Ridgecroft on Tuesday.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Mid-Atlantic Christian 84, Carolina Christian 72: The Mustangs improved to 7-7 with Saturday’s home win over Carolina Christian.
MACU took a 42-27 lead into halftime. Talik Totten led the Mustangs with 22 points with Jeremiah Dickerson adding 16 and Marqueze Bone adding 11.
MACU goes to Regent on Tuesday.
Virginia State 64, Elizabeth City State 57: The Vikings (7-11, 3-6 CIAA) lost on the road Saturday to the Trojans (12-6, 7-2 CIAA).
Jaden Flournoy led ECSU with 14 points as Jaquantae Harris scored 11 points.
The Vikings host Virginia Union next on Thursday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Elizabeth City State 60, Virginia State 47: The Lady Vikings (11-6, 5-4 CIAA) earned the road win on Saturday over the Lady Trojans (8-10, 405 CIAA).
They led 24-13 to end the first quarter and never lost the lead from there.
Akyia King led ECSU with 16 points followed by Dy’Jhanik Armfield’s 11.