EDENTON — The Perquimans baseball team defeated the John A. Holmes Aces 5-1 on the road on Friday night.
The Pirates (5-0) were on the board first with three runs in the top of the fourth inning, while Edenton (2-3) scored its only run of the game in the bottom half of the inning.
Tanner Thach went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks for Perquimans while he also pitched two innings, striking out five and allowing one hit and one walk.
Trenton Sawyer started for the Pirates on the mound giving up one unearned run on one hit and one walk. He struck out seven.
Eli Gregory led Perquimans with three hits in the game including a double and two runs batted in. Colby Brown and Mason Byrum also earned a hit in the game to go along with an RBI of their own.
Davis Halstead and Jimbo Parrish were responsible for John A. Holmes’s two hits Friday.
Perquimans is scheduled to host South Creek in its first Four Rivers Conference game Tuesday night at 7 p.m., while John A. Holmes will make its baseball debut in the Northeastern Coastal Conference home against Manteo at the same time.
SOFTBALL
John A. Holmes 14, Perquimans 4: The Lady Aces (1-4) snapped a season-opening four-game losing streak at home Friday against the Lady Pirates (3-2).
John A. Holmes used a four-run bottom of the second inning to lead 5-3 and a six-run fourth pushed its lead to 13-3 before the game ended after five innings.
GIRLS SOCCER
John A. Holmes 9, Perquimans 0: The Lady Aces (4-1) cruised at home over the Lady Pirates (2-2) on Friday.
Bailey Rinehart earned a hat trick to go along with one assist, while Autum Williford scored twice with an assist of her own.
Sydney Spear also scored twice as Ellie Spear and Emma Parrish both scored once. Spear assisted twice and Parrish assisted once.
Currituck 4, East Carteret 1: The Lady Knights (1-0) opened their season with a neutral site win over East Carteret (0-2-1) in Wilson Friday night.
Currituck went into halftime with a 3-1 advantage.
Apex Friendship 3, Currituck 0: The Lady Knights (1-1) dropped their second game in Wilson on Saturday afternoon to the Lady Patriots (4-0).
Currituck was scheduled to host Manteo Monday night and travel to Chesapeake, Virginia, to play Hickory on Tuesday.
Roanoke Rapids 6, Camden 0: The Lady Bruins (1-1-1) lost their first game of the season to Roanoke Rapids (2-0) in Wilson on Saturday afternoon.
Camden was scheduled to travel to First Flight Monday and will host Northeastern on Wednesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Riverside-Martin 7, Northeastern 2: The Eagles (1-2) lost on the road Friday evening.
Wilson Wysor played a part in both Northeastern wins with a singles victory and a doubles victory teaming up with John Sanders.
The Eagles were scheduled to face Manteo on the road Monday.
BASKETBALL AWARDS
The Northeastern Coastal Conference released its all-conference teams for both boys and girls over the weekend.
On the boys’ side, Northeastern received two spots on first-team all-conference with freshman Tyell Saunders and senior Kaevon Freshwater making the list.
Also among the seven were Camden’s Andre Barnett and Currituck’s Carmillo Burton.
On the second team, Tre Harris was named for Currituck as was Pasquotank’s Darrion Carver, Northeastern’s E.J. Gatling and John A. Holmes’s Matt Winborne.
For the girls, Northeastern sophomore Jasmine Felton and John A. Holmes senior Sydney Spear got first-team nods.
Camden’s Kennedy Lighty, Northeastern’s Aniyah Rainey and John A. Holmes’s Kaci Drew were named to the second team.