Area athletes competed at the NCHSAA Indoor Track State Championships this past weekend in Winston-Salem.
On Saturday, the 1A/2A event was held and Northeastern’s Junior Payton-Kimble came away with the biggest story from the Daily Advance’s coverage area.
Payton-Kimble set the 1A/2A state meet record in boys’ shot put with a 55-foot, nine-inch throw to become a state champion.
Dwan Bell finished fourth in the boys’ 500-meter dash at 1:08.67 and Quavion Martin finished fourth in the 55 hurdle at 7.95 seconds.
Northeastern finished tied for sixth place as a team with 27 total points.
The best finish for Northeastern girls was Azaria Gallop placing seventh in the 55 hurdles at 9.27.
Currituck competed in the 3A meet on Friday.
Benjamin Thibodeau was seventh in the boys’ shot put with a 43–7.25 throw and Kylee Dinterman placed ninth in the girls’ 1600 run at 5:42.31.
WRESTLING
The NCHSAA individual east regional tournaments took place this weekend.
At the 2A level, Northeastern brothers Corey Fazekas (132 pounds) and Eric Fazekas (170) became regional champions of their respective weight classes as well as Davante Barrington (285).
Pasquotank’s Jahiem Gibson (152) earned a runner-up finish in his tournament, while John A. Holmes’ Jackson Stegall finished fourth in the same weight class.
Gavin Pierce was runner-up for the Aces in the 195-pound bracket.
At the 3A level, Currituck’s Matthew Lieberman (138) and David Saunders (145) became regional champions for a second time each as Dalton Gay (152) placed fourth.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
First Flight 39, Currituck 34: The Lady Knights (9-12, 7-7 NCC) suffered a road loss to end the regular season against the Lady Nighthawks (13-7, 7-7 NCC).
The two teams meet again in the same place Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the first round of the NCC Tournament. Currituck’s the No. 5 seed and First Flight is No. 4.
John A. Holmes 51, Hertford County 46: The Lady Aces (13-10, 7-7 NCC) earned the road win over the Lady Bears (15-7, 9-5 NCC) Friday.
They’ll meet again Tuesday at Hertford County as Edenton is the No. 6 seed and Hertford County is No. 3 in the NCC Tournament.
Manteo 68, Camden 36: The Lady Bruins (6-15, 2-12 NCC) lost at home to Manteo (14-5, 10-4 NCC) Friday.
As with every girls game in the NCC on Friday, the two teams meet again in Tuesday’s first round. Manteo will host this one as the No. 2 seed as Camden is No. 7.
Perquimans 54, Riverside-Martin 45: The Lady Pirates (19-2, 12-0 FRC) closed out an unbeaten record in the conference regular season Friday at the Lady Knights (3-16, 3-9 FRC).
As the top seed, Perquimans has a first-round bye Monday before hosting an FRC semifinal game on Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Manteo 47, Camden 45: The Bruins (13-9, 7-7 NCC) lost a close one at home against Manteo (15-6, 9-5 NCC) Friday.
They’ll get another chance at Manteo on the road Tuesday in the NCC first round as the Bruins are No. 5 and Manteo’s No. 4.
Hertford County 66, John A. Holmes 47: The Aces (9-15, 3-11 NCC) lost at the Bears (18-4, 12-2 NCC) Friday.
Edenton is the No. 6 seed in Tuesday’s first round at No. 3 Northeastern.
First Flight 79, Currituck 57: The Knights (8-14, 3-11 NCC) lost at the Nighthawks (15-8, 11-3 NCC) Friday.
They meet again Tuesday in Kill Devil Hills as Currituck is the No. 7 seed and First Flight is No. 2 in the tournament.
Riverside-Martin 72, Perquimans 63: The Pirates (5-17, 5-9 FRC) lost at the Knights (15-9, 9-5 FRC) Friday.
Perquimans were scheduled to face Riverside again Monday as the No. 6 seed at the No. 3 seed.
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Elizabeth City State 92, Virginia State 88: The Lady Vikings (16-8, 9-5 CIAA) eked out a double-overtime home victory over the Lady Trojans (9-15, 5-9 CIAA) Saturday.
ECSU led 33-30 at halftime before the teams were tied 51-51 after three quarters, 71-71 after regulation and 82-82 after one overtime.
Maryam Hashim led ECSU with 17 points as Dy’Jhanik Armfield had 13, Asaya Bulgin had 12, Sireann Pitts had 11 and NyAsia Blango added 10.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Elizabeth City State 75, Virginia State 55: The Vikings (12-13, 6-8 CIAA) have now won four of their last five games with Saturday’s home win over the Trojans (15-9, 10-5 CIAA).
They used a 47-30 second half to pull away. Jaquantae Harris had 26 points for ECSU.
Mid-Atlantic Christian 100, Carolina Christian 83: The Mustangs won at home Saturday.
Six MACU players reached double digits with Jajour Lambert leading with 17 points, Jahiem Hinton and Talik Totten both adding 16, Micah Colburn and Jeremiah Dickerson adding 15 and Noah Richardson-Keys contributing 13 points.