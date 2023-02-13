Northeastern Kimble podium

Northeastern’s Junior Payton-Kimble (center) stands atop a podium with a medal after setting the boys’ 1A/2A state championship meet record in boys’ shot put, Saturday Winston-Salem.

 Submitted Photo

Area athletes competed at the NCHSAA Indoor Track State Championships this past weekend in Winston-Salem.

On Saturday, the 1A/2A event was held and Northeastern’s Junior Payton-Kimble came away with the biggest story from the Daily Advance’s coverage area.