As many of us do, Bill Russell had an enduring memory from childhood. He and his older brother Charles Jr. liked to play hide-and-seek with their parents in the tall grass near their home in Monroe, Louisiana. As Bill would tell it, “When it was time to go home, my father would reach down and pick me up under one arm, my brother under the other, lean down so my mother could crawl up his back, and then run all the way home, carrying his whole family as if we weighed nothing.”

Charles Russell wanted better for his family. He worked menial jobs that barely supported his brood, but worse was the daily harassment and indignities of a Black man living in the Jim Crow South. Bill’s mother Katie, an attractive woman, was given a ticket by the sheriff for “dressing like a white woman.” His father was forced to wait at the service station until all the white customers were served, and then the attendant pulled a shotgun on him when he wanted to leave.