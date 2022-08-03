As many of us do, Bill Russell had an enduring memory from childhood. He and his older brother Charles Jr. liked to play hide-and-seek with their parents in the tall grass near their home in Monroe, Louisiana. As Bill would tell it, “When it was time to go home, my father would reach down and pick me up under one arm, my brother under the other, lean down so my mother could crawl up his back, and then run all the way home, carrying his whole family as if we weighed nothing.”
Charles Russell wanted better for his family. He worked menial jobs that barely supported his brood, but worse was the daily harassment and indignities of a Black man living in the Jim Crow South. Bill’s mother Katie, an attractive woman, was given a ticket by the sheriff for “dressing like a white woman.” His father was forced to wait at the service station until all the white customers were served, and then the attendant pulled a shotgun on him when he wanted to leave.
Bill’s father brought the family to Oakland, California, found work as a truck driver, and they settled into a housing project by the Cole School, where Bill first played basketball. Katie died when Bill was 12, and his strong, stern, father raised the boys alone, working in a foundry for $40 a week.
His mother’s death affected Bill emotionally. He became more quiet, and aloof; personality traits that he would carry through life, but he had his father’s strength of character and determination. Bill was hardly a natural at basketball. When he started playing the tall man’s game he was tall, but nothing more. He was the 16th player on the 16-man junior varsity team, but as so often happens, a teacher, George Powles, saw his potential and gave him the $2 fee to join the Boys Club. Bill started playing basketball twice a day in pickup scrimmages, and he was growing — 6-foot 5 inches, 160 pounds — and he was as fast as the wind.
Bill would lead the unheralded University of San Francisco Dons to two NCAA Basketball Championships in 1955 and 1956. USF didn’t even have a home basketball court. He followed that with an Olympic Gold Medal in Melbourne, Australia. Boston Celtic coach and General Manager Red Auerbach wanted a rebounder to get Bob Cousy the ball for the fast break and he asked a former player who lived in the San Francisco area, Fred Scolari, to look at Russell.
“Red, he can’t shoot to save his life, but he’s the greatest thing I’ve ever seen in my life on the basketball court,” said Scolari. Auerbach asked Scolari if he was sure. “I told you,” Scolari said. “You want an affidavit?”
Auerbach worked a trade to get Russell’s draft rights, and he joined Boston in December 1956. He made his debut on Dec. 22 against the St. Louis Hawks. He didn’t start, but came in after five minutes of play. The Celtics trailed by 16 points in the fourth period, but would win on a Bill Sharman jump shot at the buzzer. Russell scored only six points, but had 16 rebounds in 21 minutes. More revealing, he blocked three of Hall of Famer Bob Pettit’s shots during the late comeback. The Celtic veterans knew they had something special. This was the beginning of transition basketball.
From that first game forward, Bill Russell changed the game with his rebounding and defense. He was 6-foot 10-inches tall with an arm span of 7 feet, 4 inches. There were other tall players, but none with his athleticism or timing. He was so quick, and he could leap to the top of the backboard. He disrupted everything in the other team’s offense. Opponents stopped driving the lane but instead settled for mid-range jumpers.
Russell was the best shot blocker the game had ever seen, and he didn’t bat the ball away into the stands. He would control the ball and dish it to the wing where his teammates would take flight. Bill was also a track high-jumper in college with complete control of his body in air. He could take a rebound and in the same motion whip an outlet pass in a split second.
Russell could change a game even though he couldn’t shoot. However, he averaged 15 points per game over his career and he was a good foul shooter, especially in the clutch. He didn’t take bad shots. The Celtics didn’t need him to score. Boston ran seven plays with 28 options, and they never had a single season scoring champion, but they usually had five or six players in double figures every night.
Basketball coaches used to ask, “What’s his scoring average?” Now they say, never mind his shot, can he block one, I need a rim protector!” If they had kept the statistic for “Caused Turnovers,” Bill Russell would have led the league every year.
Bill Russell brought his immense abilities, and a great, rare sense of selflessness to the Celtics. He dominated his profession like no other with 11 championships in his 13 years in the National Basketball Association. It’s a record I doubt will ever be broken. Outside of the game, he worked for civil rights and social justice — too lengthy of a resume to cover here.
He didn’t look for awards. For motivation, for validation, he relied instead on his own sense of self-worth, which was based not on what anybody said about him or to him, but on what he accomplished, what he had earned. He just wanted respect.
R.I.P. William Fenton Russell. You have left a powerful example and legacy for future athletes, and for the rest of us as well.
Mike Wood is a sports columnist for The Daily Advance.