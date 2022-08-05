EDENTON — An almost two-hour weather delay didn't bother Edenton pitcher Nicky Wohleking. The big lefthander from Kilmarnock, Virginia, just re-warmed up and went out and pitched a gem.

A student at Chowan University, Wohleking pitched eight shutout innings, giving up just two hits as the Steamers blanked the Greenbriar Knights 10-0 Thursday night at Historic Hicks Field.