EDENTON — An almost two-hour weather delay didn't bother Edenton pitcher Nicky Wohleking. The big lefthander from Kilmarnock, Virginia, just re-warmed up and went out and pitched a gem.
A student at Chowan University, Wohleking pitched eight shutout innings, giving up just two hits as the Steamers blanked the Greenbriar Knights 10-0 Thursday night at Historic Hicks Field.
The win puts Edenton in the Premier Collegiate League finals Saturday night against the Tarboro River Bandits.
"It was one of his best outings of the season," said Steamers Manager Justin Hill. "He kept their hitters off balance, stayed ahead on the counts, and didn't put anyone on. They have some hitters with pop, but he mixed his pitches well. We fielded well behind him, and did some good situational hitting to move runners, and take advantage of our opportunities."
After a scoreless first inning, Edenton plated the first run of the game. Jeremiah Boyd singled sharply to right field. Tate Abbott followed with another base hit that moved Boyd to third base. Hunter Cole then scored Boyd with a line single that dropped just in front of the Knight right fielder.
The Steamers added to their advantage in the bottom of the third inning. Bryce Stephens singled to lead off, and Chase Bruno was hit by a pitch from Knight righthander Kyle Andrzejczyk. Designated hitter Tanner Thach singled through the infield to score Stephens, and Bruno would come home on Boyd's double play grounder. The inning ended with Edenton ahead 3-0.
Edenton added another run in the fourth inning without the benefit of a base hit. A walk, a balk, and an error by the second baseman set up a scoring situation. Alden Cottle delivered a sacrifice fly to give the Steamers a four-run advantage.
Meanwhile, Wohleking was sailing along. He retired 12 batters in a row between the last out of the third inning and two outs in the seventh when he issued his only base on balls of the night.
"I felt good warming up, and that carried right into the game," the Steamers pitcher said after the game. "My off-speed pitches were working well, especially the changeup. I (had) pitched eight and a third (innings) against this team earlier so I had some confidence coming into the game."
The Steamers added insurance with a 3-run sixth inning. After Cole walked, Davis Halstead and Cottle followed with line-drive singles to load the bases. Stephens delivered a sacrifice fly, and Bruno delivered a two-RBI single to culminate the rally.
With the game in hand, and the hour late, some Edenton fans left. However, those who stayed got to see a long home run in the bottom of the 8th inning off the bat of Perquimans County standout Tanner Thach. With two runners on, and a 3-2 count, the local phenom crushed a towering fly ball well over the fence in right center. The long ball gave Thach four runs batted in on the night and finished the Steamers' scoring.
Blake Gipson pitched a scoreless ninth for Edenton, striking out all three batters. It was the final home game of the season for the Steamers, who finished with an overall record of 27-11.