The story is so far-fetched that no Hollywood producer would ever touch it. But it really happened. Through an unbelievable set of circumstances, a 20-year-old college student, with little baseball experience, found himself on the pitcher’s mound representing the Detroit Tigers, facing the World Champion Philadelphia Athletics. The date was May 18, 1912, and the site was Shibe Park, Philadelphia. The pitcher was Allan Travers, a student at nearby St. Joseph’s College, and a few years later he would become Father Aloysius S. Travers, and to this day he is the only Catholic priest ever to play in a major league game.
It all began three days earlier when Detroit’s star outfielder Ty Cobb went up into the stands in New York and beat up an abusive fan. It was an ugly incident, particularly since the fan was handicapped, and American League President Ban Johnson informed Detroit manager Hughie Jennings that Cobb was suspended indefinitely. However, 16 of the Tiger players voted to strike in protest if Cobb was not allowed to take the field.
Johnson was not intimidated. He informed Detroit’s owner Frank Navin that the team would face forfeiture and a $5,000 fine for every game the team did not take the field. Navin panicked, and appealed to owner/manager Connie Mack of the Athletics, who also did not want to lose the gate receipts if their series with the Tigers was cancelled. Navin knew he was in critical danger of losing his franchise.
Some quick machinations ensued, but a Philadelphia sportswriter, Joe Nolan, knew the assistant manager of the baseball team at nearby St. Joseph College. Allan Travers wasn’t even a player, but he was asked to find some players to stand by in case Detroit followed through with a strike. Travers agreed, and recruited eight potential “Tigers” from his North Philadelphia neighborhood, six “sandlotters” and two amateur boxers. The “replacement players” were paid $25 each, and instructed to just show up and sit in the bleachers.
It was a beautiful Saturday afternoon with a crowd of over 20,000, as umpire Bill “Bull” Dineen called “Play Ball.” When Cobb went out to take his place on the field, he was waved off by the umpire. The Detroit regulars responded by leaving the field. The misfit recruits hastily put on their uniforms and quickly took the field. Joining them were Detroit coaches Jim “Deacon” McGuire, age 48, who consented to catch, and Joe Sugden, age 41, who would play first base.
Who would pitch? Enticed by a $50 fee offered by Jennings, Travers volunteered, although he had never pitched a game in his life. He had played stickball on the streets, but his mother had dreamed of him becoming a musician for the Philadelphia Symphony Orchestra. In fact, he was a violinist in the student orchestra.
The powerful A’s played their regulars and won the game easily 24-2. They also used two of their ace pitchers, Jack Coombs and future Hall of Famer Herb Pennock. The score was a respectable 6-2 through four innings, but the Athletics would score 16 runs over the next three innings.
Many years later, Father Allan Travers was coaxed into talking about his pitching performance. “I fed ‘em nothing but slow stuff after Frank Baker almost hit one out of the park on me which fortunately went foul. I was doing fine until they started bunting. The guy playing third base had never played baseball before. I just didn’t get any support. I threw a beautiful slow ball and the A’s were just hitting easy flies, trouble was, no one could catch them.”
Among the replacement players, Bill Leinhauser had the thankless task of replacing Cobb in centerfield. It was said that when his wife found out that he had had the audacity to replace the peerless Cobb, she hit him with a skillet. Leinhauser served in WWI in France, and then became a Philadelphia police detective for 41 years, 29 in narcotics. Billy Maharg, one of the boxers, was a shadowy figure who would surface seven years later as a gambler, fixer, and informer in the 1919 Black Sox scandal.
The only recruit to get a hit was Ed Irvin, going 2-3. Irvin would die from injuries suffered when he was thrown through a saloon window in 1916. The other replacements: Pat Meaney, John Coffey, Hap Ward, and Jim McGarr faded into obscurity, but their names are right there in the “Baseball Encyclopedia” along with the immortals Babe Ruth, Ted Williams, and Hank Aaron.
To his friends, Al Travers was a celebrity that day, but his mother was not pleased. The next morning she saw a picture in the newspaper of her son with the caption: “Strikebreaker.” She feared for his safety.
Following his graduation in 1913, Travers would pursue seminary studies and was ordained into the priesthood in 1926. He taught Spanish and religion at various Catholic schools until his death in 1968. He never talked about his one day in the majors, but once in a while a student would find out about his teacher and bring Father Travers a baseball to autograph.
It might have been only one game, but the entire episode was a precursor to future attempts in baseball to organize labor unions. Some have said that Father Travers was the “Man who saved the Detroit franchise.”
I think of the young student on the pitching mound who was presented with an opportunity and wasn’t afraid to go after it.