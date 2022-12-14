In a departure from my usual subjects, I’m going to tell you a fishing story.

No, I’m not going to tell you one of mine. I would be in contention for the title of “worst fisherman in the world.” I did hook my mother’s prize cat Pesky one time. I had left a small bit of bait on my hook as I left my rod in the cellar. The poor cat got hooked and we had to take her to the vet to be put to sleep and the flounder hook removed from her cheek. Thankfully, my mother was out of town, and my father and sister sworn to secrecy. Pesky made a full recovery.