Last Saturday night, Tyson Fury scored a technical knockout over British opponent Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium before 94,000 fans. With the victory, the “Gypsy King” retained his unbeaten record, which brought up mention of the only other unbeaten heavyweight champion, Rocky Marciano. Marciano achieved the record of 49-0, retiring undefeated after holding the heavyweight crown from 1952-56.
I recalled that somewhere in my dusty filing cabinets I had an unusual photo of Marciano, not with boxing gloves, but posing with a catcher’s mitt on his left hand and gripping a baseball in that right fist that produced so many knockouts. The truth is that Rocky’s first choice of sports was baseball.
Born Rocco Francis Marchegiano, to Italian immigrants in Brockton, Mass., Rocky made news right from the start. The doctor who delivered him, Dr. Josephat Phaneuf, was a young, hardworking general practitioner in 1923 who would go on to deliver over 7,000 babies in and around Brockton. But he would remember the twelve-and-a-half-pound baby born to Pasqualina Marchegiano.
“I recall it was a difficult birth because of the size of his head,” the doctor would say many times over the years. “Strangely, I never saw him fight, but so many people asked me about him, and when they do I say, ‘ I was the first one to hit him.’ “
Growing up close to the six-acre James Edgar playground, day after day, year after year, Rocky played baseball with his best friend Red Gormley. They were both good amateur baseball players. They shared their dreams of making the big leagues together, Gormley as a shortstop, and Marciano as a catcher. In 1943, Rocky was drafted into the army where he got his first taste of boxing. In 1946, while awaiting discharge, he won the Amateur Armed Forces boxing tournament.
However, upon his release, the two friends renewed their pursuit of their baseball aspirations. In the spring of 1947, they reported together in an old car to the Fayetteville, North Carolina, farm club of the Chicago Cubs. As Gormley described it, “In April, they released us. We went to Goldsboro, and they didn’t want us either. Our arms were gone. We couldn’t throw. We were broke, and I guess we looked like a couple of bums, so we decided to come home.”
“We were driving back in the old car, and finally Rocky said, ‘ The heck with it. I’m through with baseball. I’m gonna get some fights, and you’re gonna handle me.’”
Gormley didn’t manage Rocky, he became a mail carrier in Brockton, for many years delivering the mail to the two-family, green-shingled house at 168 Dover St. It was the Marchegiano family home that Rocky lived in from the time he was 11 years old until he got married.
Rocky’s imprint on the city of Brockton has endured over the years. Located about 20 miles south of Boston, the blue collar town is known as the “City of Champions,” both for Rocky and former middleweight champion Marvin Hagler. The teams at Brockton High School, where Rocky played baseball and football, are known as the “Boxers.” In the old neighborhoods the stories abound about how house mortgages were paid off, and new cars purchased from the winning proceeds of betting on Rocky’s fights. The bettors never lost.
If you look at Marciano’s fights on film, you won’t see a pretty fighter. He didn’t take people out with one punch. He just kept coming in. His punches didn’t have high velocity. He didn’t have a dazzling left hook, but when Rocky’s fists hit you, speed didn’t matter. His fists were like boulders. He would hit your arms until you couldn’t lift them anymore.
Outside the ring, he was a gentle man which was in his nature. He cried when he knocked out Joe Louis who had been his idol. They still talk about the kindness and concern he showed when he bent over to pick up the helpless Archie Moore in 1955. The compassion was genuine. His boxing style was violent and crude, but his heart was championship all the way. Everyone was shocked when he died in a plane crash in 1969. We all thought he was invincible.
But I have to wonder, what would have happened if he could have made the throw to second, or hit the curveball.