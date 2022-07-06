A few years ago, I was in my hometown of Essex, Massachusetts, for a visit. Down the hill from my boyhood home stands an idyllic New England baseball diamond where I had spent so much time in my youth. I had been told that many improvements had been made to the field which included dugouts and new fencing. The field looked beautiful, and I was lost in pleasant reverie when the 5 p.m. whistle blew from the massive town hall which sits on the hill directly above the field.
I remembered that the whistle signaled the end of our late afternoon games. It was time to go home for dinner and the game was supposed to break up. But there was always a core of us that wanted to keep playing, another turn at bat, a couple more innings. We resisted the responsibility of being where we were supposed to be, the obligations of growing into adulthood. We wanted the game to go on forever.
Most of us grow out of our childish immaturity, but not George Edward “Rube” Waddell who was born on Friday, the 13th in April, 1876, and died on April Fool’s Day, 1914.
The years of his life tell the story of an endearing man-child who could never be controlled but was often brilliant. He pitched in the major leagues for 13 years, but his six seasons with manager Connie Mack and the Philadelphia Athletics were his best. He joined the team in 1902 when the A’s only had 87 games left in the season, but Waddell would win 24 of them leading Philadelphia to its first pennant. He did this while being constantly unreliable.
He would disappear for three days and then show up a half hour before he was to pitch with a mess of catfish for his manager and teammates. Or they would find him outside the park with the neighborhood kids having a marathon marble session. Mack would try to control his hurler’s impulsive spending by paying him in one-dollar bills.
Opponents knew he could be easily distracted. They would have puppies brought to the stands. Rube couldn’t resist them, and he would stop the game to go over to play with the dogs. He was also attracted to shiny metal objects which seemed to put him in a temporary trance.
Despite all this, Rube was totally dominant. In an era when hitters all made contact and strikeouts were rare, the southpaw would lead the league in whiffs for six straight years, striking out a major-league record 349 in 1904, a mark that would stand until Sandy Koufax struck out 382 in 1965.
Waddell’s impudence was frustrating, but also endearing and engaging. The fans loved him, and he doubled attendance his first year in Philadelphia. Stories abound as to his chasing firetrucks, but it was not the trucks; he wanted to get to the fires to help the firefighters put them out. On at least two occasions, he rushed into burning buildings to save occupants.
His big, childish heart was filled with compassion. When A’s outfielder Danny Hoffman was knocked unconscious by a fastball to the temple, everyone stood around waiting for an ambulance. Rube gently put his teammate over his shoulder, ran across the field and flagged down a carriage that took them to the hospital. He stayed with his teammate all night, applying ice to his head until he recovered.
The off-season was even more unpredictable. The year 1903 was typical. He began the year sleeping in a firehouse in Camden, New Jersey, and ended it tending bar in Wheeling, West Virginia. In between those events, he won 22 games for the A’s, played left end for the Businessmen’s Rugby Football Club of Grand Rapids, Michigan, toured the nation as the star of a melodrama called “The Stain of Guilt,” courted, married, and separated from one Mary Wynne Skinner, saved a woman from drowning, accidently shot a friend through the hand, and was bitten by a lion.
A shoulder injury hastened the end of Waddell’s major league career in 1910. However, in 1911 he won 20 games for the Minneapolis Millers. That winter, he was living on a small farm in Hickman, Kentucky, on the bend of the Mississippi River. When a flood threatened to swallow the town, Rube stood in icy waters for hours stacking sandbags for the levee. He caught a severe case of pneumonia and contracted tuberculosis. Connie Mack and the A’s paid for his medical care until he passed away just short of his 38th birthday.
About Rube Waddell, Mack, said at the time, “He was the greatest pitcher in the game, and although widely known for his eccentricities, he was more sinned against than sinner.”
Who among us hasn’t wanted to blow out of the office in the middle of the day and play nine holes? Or driving our pickup past a promising creek, we stopped and took out our fishing rod for a peaceful interlude. Go ahead, do it, and remember the playful spirit of Rube Waddell.
Just don’t go running into burning buildings or jump into flood waters.