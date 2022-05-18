It was on this date 74 years ago. At first thought, it was a rather unremarkable Major League Baseball game between the Philadelphia Athletics and the Cleveland Indians, the first night game of the young season played at the Cleveland Municipal Stadium. The starting pitchers for the two teams looked very similar. Lou Brissie of Connie Mack's Athletics was a tall, 6-foot-4 southpaw from South Carolina. Gene Bearden, the rookie pitcher for Cleveland, was also a tall, 6-foot-3 lefthander, and like his opponent he was raised in the south, Arkansas and Tennessee.
But these two players had something much more important in common. Fighting in World War II, the two pitchers had suffered devastating wounds in battle. They not only survived but recovered against all odds to complete their dreams of pitching in the major leagues. The contest that night would become known as the "Purple Heart Game."
On July 6, 1943, Henry Eugene Bearden was serving aboard the USS Helena in the Kula Gulf near the Solomon Islands. The ship was rocked by a Japanese torpedo and orders were to abandon ship. While scrambling up a ladder from the engine room, a second torpedo made a direct hit. Bearden was thrown by the explosion and trapped in the pit of the sinking ship with a crushed knee, and a serious head injury.
"Someone pulled me out, they told me later it was an officer," said Bearden. "I don't know how he did it. The ship sank in 17 minutes. All I know is that I came to in the water some time later."
Bearden survived two days in rubber raft, in and out of consciousness, before being rescued by a U.S. destroyer and flown to the Naval Hospital in Jacksonville, Fl., where he would spend most of the next two years. Surgeons inserted a silver plate in his head and a metal hinge in his knee. He was told that he would never play baseball again.
Leland "Lou" Brissie was serving with the 88th Infantry Division in Italy, when in December of 1944 his G Company came under heavy artillery fire. There was an explosion very nearby, and Corporal Brissie was hit by 21 shell fragments in his lower body. His last conscious memory "was of himself half in and half out of water and mud in a creek bed, one foot seriously damaged and the other seemed to be missing." Left for dead, Brissie was found unconscious several hours later.
Doctors were prepared to amputate his left leg, but Brissie refused. Dr. William Brubaker performed the first of 23 operations, and Brissie would end up with a steel brace in his leg, his limb saved. Said Brissie years later, "Once he operated on me, I didn't wonder if I could make it back to pitch, but how I could do it."
Among the 44,231 fans that night in Cleveland was Dr. Brubaker, an Indians fan, but there to root for his miracle patient. Brissie didn't fare so well, he was relieved early by Bob Savage, who himself had been awarded three Purple Hearts. The first was for a shrapnel wound received in Italy in 1943, the second for wounds in his leg, wrist, and face from an artillery shell fired during the invasion of France in 1944. Those wounds hospitalized him for eight weeks. The third Purple Heart came as a result of a spent bullet hitting him at the end of the war during the victory celebration. Savage would come into the game that night with a hunk of shrapnel still in his shoulder.
Bearden would pitch a complete, 6-1 victory on this night of heroes. He would go on to have the best year of his career which lasted from 1947-53. He would win 20 games, and pitch a 2-0 shutout of the Boston Braves in game 3 of the 1948 World Series which would be won by Cleveland.
Lou Brissie would also have a seven year career in the Major Leagues. He would win 14 games in 1948, and 16 in 1949, a year he was elected to the American League All Star Team. He pitched despite struggling with pain every time he took the mound.
In his later years, when Brissie was asked if he was a hero, he gave a sincere response, an answer I have heard from so many living veterans. "I don't think I am, but I knew some."
Remember your heroes this Memorial Day.