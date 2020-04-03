On April 8, 1974, many of us watched on our televisions as Henry Aaron hit home run number 715 off of Los Angeles Dodger pitcher Al Downing, to break the immortal Babe Ruth’s major league career record.
It was the finest moment of Aaron’s Hall of Fame career, which had started in 1954 when Hank had been a rookie with the Milwaukee Braves. It wasn’t just any record, it was the home run record, which has always carried an almost mythic interest for baseball fans, and added to that, Aaron had broken the record of an all-time baseball idol.
I recently saw that Henry had celebrated his 86th birthday, and I recalled the day I spent a few hours with him in the early 1990’s. After retiring as an active player, Aaron had become an executive with the Atlanta Braves, a Vice President of Player Development. As the Braves held their spring training in West Palm Beach, Fla., Hank was often there to appraise the team’s minor league talent.
Some might characterize Henry Aaron as aloof, but he is not. He conducts himself with a quiet dignity, and he answers questions directly and sincerely. We talked about his batting style, and how when he started out he actually batted cross handed. We talked about the 1957 season, when the Braves won the pennant, and defeated the New York Yankees in the World Series. While we talked, we were watching the NFL draft, and I learned that Hank rooted for the Cleveland Browns. I wondered why that was his team, as Aaron had grown up in Mobile, Alabama. He said it was because of Jim Brown, who many regard as the greatest running back in pro football history. It made sense that they were friends. They were both high profile, black sports stars in the early 1960’s, a significant time in the history of the civil rights movement.
However, there was a story from his early days that has stuck with me all these years. It was in 1952, and Hank was playing baseball for $200 per month for the Indianapolis Clowns. The Clowns were a barnstorming team, very good ballplayers, but they entertained the fans with vaudevillian routines and skits, before the games, and between innings. They were the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball. Hank was a eighteen year old, wide eyed kid; who was about half the age of his teammates, and had become terribly homesick.
Aaron had written a letter home to his mother Estella, telling her he was going to quit baseball, and come home to Alabama, and get a job or join the Army like his older brother. It so happened that Hank’s older brother Herbert, stationed in Ft. Benning, Georgia, came home on a weekend pass, and was told of his brother’s plans. The family didn’t have a telephone so Herbert walked a mile to the drugstore to use the pay phone. He made a long distance call to Henry, who was in Minneapolis, practicing for a game. They got Hank off the field to the clubhouse to take the call, and Herbert told his brother that everything was fine at home. He then said, “You need to stay up there and play baseball. Don’t quit, concentrate on playing baseball like I know you can. It’s just three more months until the season is over. You can make it that long, and we will be so proud of you then.”
Herbert spent all of his travel money on the telephone call, and he had to hitchhike a ride back to Ft. Benning. Hank stayed playing baseball, and shortly thereafter he was signed by the Braves. Henry Aaron called the words from his brother the most important call of his life.
Right now, with what we are all going through, and keeping our “social distance”, it is a great time to “reach out and touch someone.” Call a family member, a loved one, friend, or even better, someone in the healthcare profession. A little encouragement can go a long way. Just ask “Hammerin’ Hank.”
Mike Wood is a sports correspondent for The Daily Advance.