Everyone liked Charlie Manuel, or so I thought.
My sister Jane and I loved him. Charlie and my uncle Jack were close friends, and teammates on our town baseball team. Jack was a power hitter, while Charlie was a speedster.
I loved to watch him run the bases and marveled at his dexterity in the field. He could flash to full speed in a second, and force the opposition into mistakes.
Charlie was also a fine gentleman. He had been to our house, and my parents held him in high regard.
We had been living away from our hometown for several years as my father’s job took him around New England.
We had returned home one summer for a visit, and my sister and I were down at the local field to watch a game. I was about 8 years old, my sister three years younger.
The game ended and the players walked off the field. We had not seen Charlie for a couple of years, and naturally we wanted to greet him. My sister ran up to Charlie and gave him a big hug around the neck. We were so happy to see him.
In the next instant, a man confronted me, his face contorted in anger. He asked me how I could let my sister “kiss that (racial slur).”
Yes, Charlie was a black man, living in an almost all-white town.
My first reaction was fear.
I had never had anger directed at me like that.
Along with that, I was confused.
I didn’t understand why, or where, that hatred came from. And then I was angry and ashamed that I didn’t do more to protect my sister.
A few days later, my mother, a very wise woman explained racism to me.
She said it was born out of ignorance; that we were all created by the same God, and are equal to each other, but that some people believed that they were superior to others just because of their skin color.
She also said that there would never be that behavior in our house, and that I was never to use that word that the man used at the game.
My mother knew something about discrimination. She was the daughter of an Irish immigrant, a Catholic, and had never been totally accepted by my father’s family.
If you don’t want to accept the “created equal by God” argument, then look at the biology. Anatomy, medicine, and genetics prove this categorically. Blood transfusions, organ transplants, and childbirths have no racial barriers.
All of the scientific studies on genetics and human diversity point to the fact that the whole human race, irrespective of color or geographic location, is but one family.
But I am not being naive. Being “black” or “white” matters in America. Our specific history of slavery and racial discrimination has been especially harsh for Americans of African descent.
Look at the facts: The net household worth for whites is 20 times higher than for blacks, and whites own 79% of the businesses in the United States. The infant mortality rate is twice as high for blacks as for whites. Blacks are incarcerated at six times the level of whites, in spite of whites being arrested for 70% of crime, including 65% of forcible rape, and only 14% of homicides of whites committed by blacks.
No, my experience as a boy was not a life-changing event.
I have not lived in a bubble.
I have seen real evil face to face.
I was a parole and probation officer in Florida for three years.
I saw the worst of the worst, both black and white. But right now, I don’t think we can continue to ignore racism in our country.
There are so many more race and hate issues in our society now than I can ever remember.
It is hurting us all.
To those who would say to me, “ stay in your lane,” I would say I am so grateful for sports, and what they do to counteract racism.
Sports can heal, unite and change society. Former NFL player and head coach Bill Curry calls it “the miracle of sport.”
“The ultimate power of sport happens inside the huddle. It doesn’t matter whether you are black, white, Latino, Asian, or Native American,” he said. “Religion doesn’t matter, age; neither does financial background. In sport, the team cannot win unless everyone pulls together.”
I think we all need to get in “the huddle.” Imagine what can happen if that power is spread to all of our institutions and communities everywhere. Or we can stay in ignorance.
Mike Wood is a sports correspondent for The Daily Advance.