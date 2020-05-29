I remember the day I became a fan.
In 1958, my dad and uncle took me to Fenway Park for the first time to see the Boston Red Sox.
I remember my wonderment when we emerged from the tunnel into the light, and I saw all that beautiful green grass, the perfectly manicured infield, the giant left field wall looming over the entire landscape. To me it was another universe, that I never could have imagined from listening to the games on radio, or watching on TV.
The players were going through infield practice, so smooth in their movements, their bubble gum cards come to life, and then #9 emerged from the dugout, and my father said, “There he is Mike, Ted Williams!”
I watched the man many would call the greatest hitter of all time, and you could just tell he was different, the way he carried himself, a thoroughbred among men. All eyes drawn to him, even the other players watched him. The large crowd buzzed like a bee hive.
I don’t remember much from the game, except that a utility infielder named Ted Lepcio did well at the bat, and made a couple of sparkling plays in the field. I got a pack of twelve player photos for 25 cents, Lepcio included, and tacked them up on my bedroom wall. I was hooked that day, my imagination fired.
I was a fan.
Major league baseball is talking about starting their season without fans. The NBA is talking about resuming their season with “bubble games” played in one state in isolation. NASCAR has resumed races without fans. You have the smell of the grease pit, the gunning of the engines, but no roar of the crowd.
Soccer is being played in Europe without fans, and the loudest sound you hear is when a player shouts to a teammate on the pitch. The sound echoes in the empty stadium. They are calling the matches “ghost games.”
Sports without fans just doesn’t work. It is like a museum with no patrons, a church with no parishioners, a farm with no crops or livestock. There is no emotion, no excitement, and the competition loses its definition, its meaning.
The players understand what the fans already know. The games without fans are like another practice.
“What is the word sport without fan?” LeBron James said in March, when the NBA suspended play. “There’s no excitement. There’s no crying. There’s no joy. There’s no back-and-forth … I just don’t know how we can imagine a sporting event without fans. It’s just, it’s a weird dynamic.”
Arizona Diamondback pitcher Luke Weaver explained it this way. “There’s a reason why people say fans play such an integral role in the process of the game, when you don’t have fans and that atmosphere, it becomes flat. And it becomes a lot of forced energy and a lot of moments you are trying to create instead of fans creating it for you.”
We build our connection as fans our entire lives. Whenever or wherever it starts, we build the muscles of imagination and emotion in following our favorite sports. Our sports allegiances give us belonging, a sometimes sentimental, but a very real relationship to a greater whole.
That was never more apparent to me than when I covered the opening of the new athletic complex and football field last fall at Perquimans High School.
The Pirates hosted Columbia before the largest crowd I had ever seen in Hertford. It wasn’t just a win for the Pirates, but a victory for the whole town.
The excitement and unity that night was palpable. It reached everyone that was present. The dream had become reality.
In closing, about twelve years ago, I was at a very low point in my life with a personal health crisis. The phone rang one night, and it was Ted Lepcio. I had never talked to the man before, but a friend who had his number asked him to call. Lepcio, almost 80 years old, was so kind and encouraging. I told him the story of my “first game”, and how I had followed his career. He laughed and appreciated that, as we talked for about 20 minutes.
After we said goodbye, I sat and reflected.
As a young boy he gave me a dream, and then, so many years later, he gave the man hope.
Mike Wood is a sports correspondent for The Daily Advance.