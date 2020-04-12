Since the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak impacted sports in the United States on March 11, all normal activities at the college level have been limited.
One of those activities is recruiting.
Recruitment of potential student-athletes is the backbone of college athletics.
The NCAA and other college entities have placed restrictions on recruiting and other in-person activities to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Mid-Atlantic Christian is a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association.
During the current climate of social distancing, which has been implemented to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus, MACU head men’s basketball coach Allan Harris noted that there are no on-campus visits.
Instead, he sells the campus to recruits virtually.
The MACU coach relies on telephone calls, text messaging and video conferencing technology to contact recruits.
Harris noted that he recruits potential players to the program year round.
Because of year-round recruiting, Harris has established relationships with coaches and potential players.
Harris is also able to evaluate players by watching video highlights in which players and coaches provide.
Because Harris starts his recruitment cycle early, many of the players he has targeted normally visit MACU’s campus either in October or November.
Harris’ latest signing to join the MACU men’s basketball program is Brandon Herman of Virginia’s Williamsburg Christian Academy.
Herman, listed at 6-foot, 175 pounds, held a virtual signing ceremony on April 4.
Harris noted that Herman is a point guard who is great student-athlete.
Spiritually, Harris added that Herman fits the profile of a player at MACU.