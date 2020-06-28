EDENTON — Marshall McDonald is a baseball lifer.
The native of Red Springs has played the sport at the youth, college and professional levels.
McDonald earned the opportunity to make his mark as a manager for the Edenton Steamers this summer.
McDonald, who was named the Steamers head coach on Sept. 30, is also an assistant baseball coach at his alma mater Montreat College.
He has served as an assistant coach at Catawba Valley Community College.
McDonald has served as an assistant coach in the college wood bat league circuit with Lexington County of the Coastal Plain League, Statesville and was the head coach of the Lenoir Oilers.
He led the Oilers to the Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League Championship in 2016.
McDonald’s coaching experience has prepared him to lead the Steamers this summer.
“You know what to expect,” he said in a June 17 interview. “Every year, you get a little more smarter.”
He also has the perspective of playing the sport at the professional level.
Following the end of his playing career at Montreat, he played in the Pacific Association for three seasons with multiple teams based in California and Hawaii.
To McDonald, there are parallels for players between the Pacific Association and playing for the Steamers.
“This atmosphere is kind of a pro ball atmosphere,” McDonald said of the Steamers. “It’s more of an everyday grind.”
The coach added players don’t have to worry about classes and other aspects of playing college baseball in a summer wood bat league.
For the players, it’s about showing up to the park every day, getting their work in being ready to play.
McDonald noted that he has told players that if they are not playing in a game, there is a different way to prepare.
One of the main goals for McDonald is to teach players how to be professional on and off the field.
McDonald has two assistant coaches on staff this summer.
Connor Dailey was coached by McDonald in 2015 as a player at Statesville. Dailey is an assistant coach at Catawba Valley Community College.
“He’s a great guy,” McDonald said of Dailey. “I love his mind for pitching. He’s going to be a great asset.”
James Stehlin Jr. is another assistant coach for the Steamers this summer. He played collegiality at Concord University.
Stehlin works in the Tyrrell County Parks and Recreation department and is a physical education teacher in Tyrrell County Schools.
“He just wants to get out here with the boys and get back into the college game,” McDonald said.
The coach added that he enjoys having a hard-working individual like Stehlin on the staff.
Stehlin’s younger brother, Anthony, played for the Steamers last summer.
The coach noted that one of the strengths of the team is pitching.
“We have some guys that throw pretty hard,” McDonald said.
Offensively, McDonald noted the players on the team who can hit for power as a strength.
The coach added with the smaller dimensions of Hicks Field, the team will have a lot of fun.
Early in the season, Edenton has scored runs in bunches.
Before Friday’s game against Tidewater, Edenton has scored 38 runs and scored 10 or more runs in all three Tidewater Summer League games this summer.