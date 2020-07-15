Mid-Atlantic Christian University is weighing its options for athletics this fall.
The United States Collegiate Athletic Association announced on Monday in an open letter to member institutions by USCAA executive director Matthew Simms that it suspended its fall national championships and eliminated restrictions for weeks of competition for member institutions.
MACU is a member of the USCAA in the Eastern Metro Athletic Conference (EMAC).
MACU athletic director Andy Meneely said on Monday that MACU and other USCAA member institutions have the option to spread out fall sports seasons over two semesters in the fall and the spring.
Normally, the fall sports season is conducted during the fall semester.
MACU sponsors women’s volleyball, men’s soccer and men’s golf during the fall.
According to Meneely, MACU has not made a decision on if the university will spread out competition for its fall sports teams over two semesters.
He added by spreading out seasons across two semesters, it gives the university the flexibility to manage teams amid the novel coronavirus pandemic during the season.
Fall sports normally begin in August.
The USCAA noted the change in restrictions will allow institutions to permit practice, training opportunities, and competitions that are within federal, state, and local regulations, without worrying about exceeding their maximum week limits (contest maximums have not been changed).
In the open letter, Simms notes the USCAA continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic that has plagued the nation.
“First and foremost, the health and well-being of our student athletes has been at the forefront of our decision making throughout this process.
Additionally, from the surveys completed by Athletic Directors and senior administrators, there is a growing concern by membership of being able to host athletic events safely and under current state and local guidelines.
The Board will continue to monitor the ongoing situation, with intentions of providing postseason opportunities for fall sports during the spring of 2021.”
The USCAA said it will release Return to Play guidelines that promote CDC guidelines and health standards that provide for a safe atmosphere for student-athletes and fans.
Additionally, the association will be reviewing its policy for student-athlete eligibility for the 2020-21 season of competition.
“We understand that these disturbances caused by COVID-19 have caused significant frustrations for our administrators, and even more so for student-athletes,” Simms said in the letter.
“These decisions have not been easy and are not made lightly. It is my personal belief that disappointment has a unique ability to generate hope, and with hope comes inspiration to achieve new levels of excellence. As we pause to heal from this disease and ensure the health of our people, may we seek to inspire those that we lead to work to become stronger students, athletes, and individuals.
The USCAA will continue to develop its membership services during this period and appreciates your continued support of this organization that provides opportunities for small college student-athletes across the country.”