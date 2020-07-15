The MACU Women’s Basketball team has officially announced the signing of Sarah Woolard, Kayla Kent and Regina Woodley for the 2020-21 season on Sunday.
Sarah Woolard, a 5’10 forward completed her high school career at Millennium Charter Academy in Mount Airy, North Carolina. While at MCA, Woolard averaged 5.3 rebounds per game as a senior, while helping her teams go a combined 30-30 over her two seasons including a win in the CAASC Div II Championship Game as a junior.
Joining Woolard, is Kayla Kent, a 2018 graduate of James B. Hunt High School in Wilson, NC. Kayla is transferring to the Lady Mustangs by way of Johnson and Wales University in Charlotte, NC. A sophomore on the court for the Lady Mustangs, Kent started 9 of the 24 games she appeared in at JWU, while helping the Wildcats win the EMAC Tournament Title and land a spot in the USCAA National Tournament. As a freshmen she averaged 5.9 points per game and scored in double figures 5 times on nearly 40% shooting from the field to go along with 2.9 rebounds per game.
Returning to the Mustangs is forward Regina Woodley, a 2017 graduate from Hertford County High School in Ahoskie, NC. Woodley, a 5’10 forward, last played for the Mustangs during the 2017-18 season where she averaged 4.8 points per game and 4.7 rebounds per game. She set a career high in rebounds against Davis College with 11.
“The addition of these three young ladies is tremendous for our program going in to 2020-21 and they collectively affect our overall depth, versatility and experience. Kayla and Regina are experienced collegiate players while Sarah brings additional size to the post for us. I am really looking forward to getting all 13 players on the court and I believe the sky is the limit for our team this year.” ~ Coach Charles Troxell
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Coach Steve Halsted and the Women’s Volleyball team has officially announced on June 14 the signing of Starlynn Swain, Hannah Ferebee, and Paige McRitchie for the 2020 season.
Starlyn Swain is a graduate from Mattamuskeet Early College High School in Fairfield, North Carolina. Throughout her high school career she was named as her team’s MVP as well as the recipient of the teams Best Digger and Best Passer awards. “I hope to make lifelong friends with my peers at Mid-Atlantic along with accomplishing my lifelong goals, all through Jesus” replied Starlyn when asked what she most looks forward to about MACU.
Joining Swain is local standout Hannah Ferebee from Camden High School in Camden, North Carolina. A rightside hitter for the Lady Bruins, Ferebee registered 73 kills and 44 blocks during the 2019 season while helping to lead her team deep into the North Carolina 1A state tournament and for her efforts throughout the season earned an Honorable Mention on the All Area Volleyball team. Ferebee stated she choose MACU, “for several reasons, but the two main reasons for choosing MACU is being able to continue my spiritual journey with God, and being able to continue to play volleyball.”
Paige Matthes McRitchie, a 2020 graduate from Tallwood High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia, rounds out the trio of freshmen joining the Lady Mustangs in the fall of 2020. McRitchie a 6’1 middle blocker, brings a much needed defensive presence at the net for the team and for her play on the court in 2019 received her team award for Biggest Blocks. When asked what she most looks forward to about MACU, Paige says “I’m looking forward to meeting new people and getting the chance to grow as a person. I’m also excited to get to learn about things that interest me with people who are interested in similar things.”