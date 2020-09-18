The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released the final standings for the Wells Fargo Conference Cup for the 2019-20 athletic year Wednesday.
Despite the novel coronavirus forcing the abrupt end to the sports season in the spring, John A. Holmes finished in first place in the Class 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference standings with 37 points.
The Aces won conference championships in football, women’s tennis, and men’s indoor track and field. Edenton also earned co-championships in men’s and women’s basketball.
Manteo was second with 35 points, Camden County placed third with 28 points, Perquimans County took fourth place with 24.5 points, Gates County placed fifth with 14 points and Washington County was sixth with 13.5 points.
The Aces have won the Albemarle Athletic Conference cup standings for the third consecutive season.
In Class 2A Northeastern Coastal Conference, First Flight won the cup standings with 52 points.
Currituck County was second with 48 points, Northeastern placed third with 37 points.
Hertford County was fourth with 27 points, Pasquotank County placed fifth with 16 points and Bertie County was sixth with 14 points.
The association noted First Flight grabbed this year’s conference cup on the strength of seven conference championships.
The Nighthawks won conference titles in men’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s tennis and men’s soccer.
Cape Hatteras won the cup standings in the Class 1A Atlantic 5 Conference.
The Hurricanes won conference titles in all four sports they fielded teams: men’s soccer, volleyball, and men’s and women’s basketball.
Cape Hatteras tallied 17 points.
Bear Grass Charter and Columbia tied for second place with 10 points, Mattamuskeet placed fourth with eight points and Ocracoke was fifth with four points.
According to the NCHSAA, the conference cup is a companion to the Wells Fargo Cup and recognizes schools with the best overall interscholastic athletic performances within individual conferences.
Wachovia, and now Wells Fargo, has sponsored the conference awards program since 1980.
In most conferences, points are awarded based on participation and standings in conference play. Each conference determines its own method of awarding points.