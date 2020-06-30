WRVS-FM 89.9 will host its 6th Annual NENC High School Football Media Day on Wednesday, July 29 at 1:00 p.m.
This first-time virtual event will help kick-off the upcoming 2020-21 high school football season.
The new format will utilize modern technology to preview the upcoming football season with content that will be shown across all WRVS-FM and NENCSPORTS social media platforms.
Head coaches and select student-athletes from football teams representing the Albemarle Athletic Conference (1A) and Northeastern Coastal Conference (2A) will share their outlook on the upcoming 2020 high school football season. A detailed schedule with rotational breakdown and listing of participating student-athletes will be available before the event.
“We are thankful to have the ability to adapt to these uncertain times,” said WRVS-FM Program Director Clay Mercer. “The virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event healthily and continue to place a spotlight on the top-notch football programs in northeast North Carolina.”
The virtual event will feature an opening address from North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Commissioner Que Tucker, followed by a brief Q&A session conducted by Clay Mercer.
Members of the media will have the opportunity to present questions to the coaches and student-athletes during the event.