For multiple college football players, their 2020 season was altered because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Since mid-March, the virus has forced multiple sporting entities across the United States to either cancel or postpone events.
In late spring, there was hope that a full college football season would be contested this fall.
Because of the rising number of reported COVID-19 cases during the summer, multiple college football programs and conferences decided to not play college football this fall.
Old Dominion University, which sponsors an NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision football program, was one of the latest to announce that it would not field a team in 2020 because of the virus.
ODU joined FBS college football programs in the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American and Mountain West conferences along with FBS independent programs University of Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Mexico State not playing football in 2020.
ODU sponsors field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball in the fall.
ODU’s decision on Aug. 10 to not play fall sports was a difficult moment for ODU tight end and former Camden County High School football player Marcus Joyner.
“My thoughts were all over the place when coach told me our season was being canceled,” Joyner told The Daily Advance. “I was devastated because, yet again, something was ripped from me that’s out of my control.”
Joyner along with defensive linemen Jorell Baum (Northeastern) and Adrian Spellman (Northeastern) are former area high school athletes who are members of the ODU football team.
The 2020 campaign was set to be Joyner’s redshirt-senior season with the Monarchs.
During his ODU football career, Joyner — listed at 6-foot-2, 246 pounds — played in 31 games.
Joyner’s career statistics include 15 receptions for 159 yards.
He has also contributed to the team as a blocking tight end along with earning playing time on special teams.
Joyner said he was comfortable playing football this season amid the coronavirus pandemic because of the safety measures and precautions that were implemented by Old Dominion.
“Our coaching staff and athletic training staff took it very serious,” Joyner said. “The process of screening and testing was every morning we received emails called a Covid-19 update. We had to fill out how we were feeling and if we had been in contact with anyone with symptoms or anyone who was possibly exposed to it. Upon arriving to the facility we had a certain route we had to take every day and we had our temperatures checked every day.”
Joyner added student-athletes had to have a mask on at all times while in the building. He added there were so many other safety requirements.
ODU athletic director Wood Selig left open the possibility of ODU playing football in the spring of 2021.
Joyner wants the chance to end his college football career on the field.
“Being a senior on the field and being a part of Monarch nation is something that will always be a part of me so if I’m given another chance, I’m definitely stepping on the field as a Monarch in 2021!”