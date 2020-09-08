The last time Albemarle Lanes hosted a league competition was Thursday night, March 19. Little did they know that when that evening of the Martin Luther King League was completed, it would turn out to be the final curtain of the local 2019-2020 bowling season.
It was later that night that I received a phone call from the local proprietor, Jeff Meads, informing me that Albemarle Lanes would do its part in trying to stop the spread of the Coronavirus, and its evil offspring, COVID-19, by temporarily closing — that temporary closing would last nearly five months!
After a couple of disappointments in Governor Cooper’s Executive Order and not being permitted to re-open their doors, Albemarle Lanes finally received some positive news last week when North Carolina advanced to its Phase 2.5 to among other things, allow bowling centers to open their doors at a 30% capacity. For Albemarle Lanes, that equates to about 50 people in the center at a single moment.
The icing on the proverbial reopening cake was it came just in time for the upcoming season to begin, possibly without a hiccup.
Leagues at Albemarle Lanes will hold their first organizational meeting tonight (Tuesday) at 7:30, inside Albemarle Lanes when members of the Fellowship League will determine their protocols for operation this season. Things to discuss include the schedule format, mask wearing, and limits on non-league members to maintain the 30% occupancy guideline.
Monday Night Mixed and the Martin Luther King League will hold their meetings next week on Monday Night and Thursday Night respectively.
Both meetings will begin at 6:30 on their respective evenings. Both of these leagues have openings for additional teams, so anyone interested in joining a league is advised to attend the meeting of the league which best fits your schedule.
The only ladies-only league, the All-American Ladies, is ready to kick off its season later this week when the 4-team league toes the line beginning at 10:00 Thursday morning.
The Saturday morning youth league will kick off its season this weekend with a possible 6-team league of three bowlers each. There remains space and time for interested youth, ages 8-17, to sign-up and join the action this weekend. Interested youth or parents may give me a call at Albemarle Lanes, 335-4213.
With the pandemic still on everyone’s mind, some may be curious just as to how Albemarle Lanes is keeping its employees and bowlers safe.
Both employees and customers are wearing face coverings, and as a 30-plus year employee of the local lanes, I can assure you that the interior has never been cleaned as meticulously and often as it is right now!
For open bowling, a selection of house balls has already been placed on each ball return rack. Each set of lanes will find a pair of balls weighing 6, 8, 10, and 12 pounds, each with different hole sizes and grip spans.
They will also find at least one each of the 14 and 15 pound selections. The purpose of leaving the balls on the lanes is to prevent bowlers from going to adjacent ball racks to try multiple balls, potentially spreading germs to various touch points. This doesn’t keep an occasional customer from straying to a neighboring lane, but that is dealt with as well.
When bowlers finish their games, or stray to the neighboring lanes, an employee is right there to clean and sanitize the scoring console, the seating, and every ball on that pair, whether the balls were used or not. When house shoes are rented, they are sterilized both inside and out, once they are returned.
The bowling areas and equipment aren’t the only areas being sanitized multiple times per day, but so are the pool tables and sticks, the video games, and every seat and table.
Basically, if it is touched by a customer, it is disinfected almost immediately.
These precautions, along with strategically assigning lanes to promote social distancing, make Albemarle Lanes a safe place for families to visit to find a small escape to normalcy during these otherwise crazy times!
Until next week, when I will have some league highlights and a tournament update, good luck and good bowling, and yes, it feels great to be back!